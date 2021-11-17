2023 Governorship Seat Tears Imo Political Zones Apart .As Orlu, Okigwe, Owerri Insist On Slot

As the 2023 generation elections still remain far, the issue of Imo Governorship seat is taking the front burner, as the three political zones of the State make case for the coveted position.

However, this latest push for Imo Governorship position was ignited last Saturday, as the People of Owerri zone celebrated the Fourth Anniversary of the Zone’s now annual reawakening for Owerri Zone interest in the Governorship Seat.

Since the event which took place at All Saints Anglican Cathedral at Egbu, Owerri North LGA, both Okigwe and Orlu zones have joined the clamour for the seat.

Owerri Zone had sounded it loud and clear that nothing stops the zone from gunning for the Imo Governorship Seat again.

Among the Speakers at the Egbu event was the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha who asked Owerri people to keep their eyes “on the Ball”, which is the Governorship diadem.

Hardly had Ihedioha finished speaking when a Youth Group from Okigwe Zone warned that any attempt by Owerri zone to lay claim to the position will illicit reaction from Okigwe Youths, who believe that it is the turn of Okigwe people.

The Group led by one Comrade Chidinma Sylvanus Onyenagubo maintained that both Orlu and Owerri zones should stay away from the 2023 Imo Governorship agitation.

The Youths insisted that 2023 should not only be for the Okigwe people, but for Youths who grew up in Imo State as they claimed that Imo State is tired of those they described as political strangers.

From Orlu zone came the sound of Orlu Political Consultative Forum, OPOCA, led by Bar Rex Anunobi (SOKOM).

The Group warned that calling for 2023 Governorship election is now is not only a distraction to the sitting Governor, but a waste of time since Governor Hope Uzodinma not has told anybody yet that he is not running again in 2023.

With the different voices coming from the three political zones, pundits are warning that even if the three Zones do not rein in their ambitions now, they will hit up the polity, which may affect the cordial relationship existing among Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu Zones of Imo State.

But political observers added that there was nothing wrong if the three Political Zones to make their 2023 interests open, as only dialogue and understanding will settle the matter politically.