Umunumo Agog, As Senator Achonu Welcomes Asawala To Labour  Party (LP)

The immediate past House of Representatives candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Okigwe South, has dumped the party and joined Labour party (LP). He made this official on the 18th of April, 2024, at his home town Umunumo.

Hon. Mike Asswalam (Jr) stated while interacting with press crew, that he found peace, joy, creativity and productivity in Labour party, adding that he consulted people with good vision before joining the party.

He further said that his goal is to introduce the kind of development witnessed in the western world, especially, in healthcare delivery, education, technology and youth empowerment.

Hon. Mike Asawalam (jr), thanked Distinguished Senator Achonu for being a good leader and for his fatherly support in all aspects, even before his decision to join the party.

He maintained that welfare of his people, is his first priority, saying that majority of his Constituents support his ambition of joining Labour party.

Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu , happily welcomed Asawalam as a full member of Labour party in Nigeria and also advised him to follow the footsteps of the party. He commended Asawalam for taking a bold step, adding that labour party has amazingly intelligent and goal-oriented people.

The Chairman of Labour party (LP) in Umunumo, Hon Comrade Ebere Agaka , welcomed Hon. Mike Asawalam (jr) to the party. He expressed happiness to see a personality like him in their midst, while announcing him as a member of the party.

He described him as a leader who knows the mind of his people, a man who promotes economic development, and a man who gives free medical outreach to all the communities in his Constituency.

The Chairman of integrity group, Comrade Jude Edoziem expressed happiness that Hon. Asawalam joined Labour party , adding that the entire integrity group resolved to withdraw from their party to join him. According to him, Asawalam is a transparent and a capacity leader whose policy stands firm.