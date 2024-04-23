“The View Foundation” Alleviates Furniture, Stationary Deficiencies In Schools

•Pays Final Six Exam Fees For Pupils

By Onyekachi Eze

The decayed state of furniture in most schools in Ikeduru, a part of Imo State, is now a thing of the past as provision for new sets of desks have been made.

Trumpeta Newspaper discovered during an event of the foundation held over the weekend, where the schools now have brand new desks for the rural Pupils.

A non profit making Organization known as “The View Foundation” has reiterated its avowed determination to the sustenance of good education among Children in remote areas of Imo Community.

Parents, Teachers and Pupils in some select Primary Schools in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria, were over joyed over the weekend, courtesy of the Founder of “The View Foundation”, Engr. Anyanwu Chukwuemeka Victor.

As part of activities earmarked for the one year anniversary of the foundation which debuted in April 21, 2023, more academic grants and support base have been recorded.

At the St. Mary’s Catholic Church field in Umudim, Ikeduru, on Friday, April 19, 2024, the foundation took the message of hope, re-energization and re-awakening to the Pupils of St. Mary’s nursery and Primary School, Brilliant School and Salvation Army Primary School.

Not only that the foundation had earlier made furniture donations, white boards, and other stationeries to them, there were cash gifts to each of the Schools also.

In his keynote speech, the Chairman/Founder of “The View Foundation”, Engr. Anyanwu Chukwuemeka Victor harped that the fulcrum of the organization was built on academic development of Children in getting them equipped with the basic knowledge, supporting the course as well as ensuring that all Children are taken off the streets straight to the Classrooms.

He maintained that for the fact he understands the immeasurable benefits of quality education, hence the mission statement of the foundation.

Engr. Victor added, as he promised last year the foundation debuted, he has fulfilled his promises of providing desks for the comfort of the Pupils. Other learning items he donated include white boards rather than the outdated blackboards, school bags, books and essential stationeries.

The vibrant View Foundation Boss further disclosed his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Pupils, stressing that the Foundation would stop at nothing than to sustain the tempo.

To the young scholars, he enjoined them to be serious with their studies and believing in God’s intervention in their lives.

Engr. Victor charged them never to lose focus nor get distracted by anyone or thing.

The mother, Lady Ogechi Anyanwu couldn’t contain her joy over her son’s acts of charity.

She disclosed that although the son has sustained the gesture from year 2023 till date, she has the firm belief he would do more towards the service of God and humanity.

The father, Sir Victor Anyanwu did not differ from the wife’s assertions, as he was optimistic Victor’s younger brother, Ikenna would toe same lane, hence his presence at the recently held event which he was unavoidably absent last year it birthed.

From the teachers desk, the Headmistress of Umuonyeukwu Community Primary School, Mrs. Onwuegbu Chinyere extolled Engr. Anyanwu Victor for his magnanimity towards the Schools in Umudim Ikeduru and for the intellectual wellness of the Children.

Mrs. Onwuegbu exclaimed that if other people could borrow a leaf from the precepts of the View Foundation, Schools in the place would have been transformed beyond how it is.

However, she revealed that when she was posted newly to the school, there was nothing to reckon with there; no chairs, desks, nor other reading gadgets, but with The View Foundation, the story changed from bad to good.

She said, “The View Foundation has transformed Umuonyeukwu Community Primary School which Inspectors from Abuja used to mock us for poor standard. God bless Mr Emeka Anyanwu for us”.

The Assistant Headmistress of same School, Mrs. Udogwu Ugonwa in her eulogy enthused, “The View Foundation was here last year and donated lots of things to the Children and the Schools. Today again, they are here with more goodies and packages. We are here because Emeka Anyanwu has the interest of the people at heart, is not everyone that would do that. We are very much grateful”.

From the testaments of the respective Teachers, Engr. Anyanwu Victor Emeka (The View Foundation) paid for Common Entrance Exam fees of not less than forty Pupils drawn across the three Schools (St. Mary’s Umuonyeukwu, Brilliant School, and Salvation Army) in Umudim Ikeduru.

To further support the schools, he made a cash donation of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (#150,000) to each of the aforementioned Schools.

The venue of the event was charged with different dance and games performances, crowned with a tastefully garnished food and drinks refreshment to all and sundry.