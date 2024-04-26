The Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Imo State Chapter, Ichie Levi Eke, has stated that political parties in the state will continue to play roles that enhance peace before, during and after election.

Eke disclosed this in an interview with journalists at Swiss International Berland Hotel Owerri on Thursday shortly after a 2-day Conference organized by Kukah Center/National Peace Committee, titled “From Polls to Peace: Strengthening Social Integration and Peace Initiative in Imo State”.

He said absolute peace is always necessary as such engenders joy, good living, orderliness, security and encourages good governance for even social development and economic prosperity.

Eke who hinted that IPAC under his leadership played significant roles to complement peace in the cycle and off cycle 2023 elections in the state as “members of political parties in the state were moderately talked to – that there was no need for violence in the elections and we are glad that they all adhered to the peace accord”, posited that the last elections were peacefully conducted hence the emergence of good and democratic leaders as Governor Hope Uzodimma and others.

The Imo IPAC Chairman who was one of the Panelists who spoke at the thought-provoking Conference, moderated by Project Consultant, Co-founder of Vervi Africa, advised every citizen to embrace peace which he stressed is everyone’s concern and business.

While commending Kukah Centre/National Peace Committee for holding the program in Imo State, Eke urged government to create more avenues that can encourage peace, economic prosperity and social development in the society.