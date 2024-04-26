One Killed As Youths Burn Houses In Imo

One person died and several properties destroyed during a violent protest in Okwu Uratta community, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday.

The unrest was sparked by the killing of a youth, Friday Njoku, allegedly by members of the local vigilante group.

According to an eyewitness, the youths accused the leader of the vigilante group, Emmanuel Abakporo, an officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, of supervising Njoku’s killing.

In a fit of rage, the youths stormed Abakporo’s house, beat his son and set his wife’s shop ablaze.

They later returned to his house, razing it with his car, motorcycles and household equipment.

“Our community is on fire. The youths are on rampage,” said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“A young man was killed on Sunday and his body was dumped in the community. People said that it was the security personnel who shot him dead.

“The police have arrived at the scene and are working to restore normalcy. The family of the victim and the youths in the community are demanding justice,” he added.

Imo Police spokesperson Henry Okoye confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, has sent a team to the scene for a rescue mission.

“Firefighters have also been deployed to put out the inferno. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to bring the offenders to justice,” he said.