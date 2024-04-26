Illegal Parks To Go In Owerri As Imo Assembly Summons NURTW Workers, Operators

By Okey Alozie

Hon Sam Osuji’s motion on the enhancement and reposition of Traffic Management in Imo State received heavy support by Imo Lawmakers during sitting on Thursday afternoon.

While presenting the motion properly, Hon Osuji who is currently representing Isiala Mbano at the State House of Assembly urged Imo State Government to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to reorganize Imo State Traffic Management (ISTMA) for it to function effectively.

He said the officers need to be result oriented. The lawmaker also hinted about the menace caused by members of National Union of road transport workers (NURTW) in some designated places adding that NURTW officials has coursed a lot of obstruction with illegal parks.

Other lawmakers supported him and insisted that members of NURTW should be invited for interrogation.

The lawmakers raised eyesbrow on the existence of illegal parks in Imo State especially within Owerri metropolis adding that there is need to wipe out all the illegal parks to avoid obstructions at bus stops.

The lawmakers also kicked against the attitude of some drivers on our roads. According to them, some drivers course a lot of menace and lawlessness, adding that their misbehavour on Imo roads has come to alarming rate as their traffic offence has become much. They also condemned the attitude of keke riders.