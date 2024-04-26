Abandoned Corpse: Imo Specialist Hospital Organizes Mass Burial In Owerri

By Okey Alozie

Mortuary at Imo State Specialists Hospital is said to have been over filled with dead bodies.

Information revealed that most of the dead bodies dumped at the specialist hospital mortuary located along Umuguma road new Owerri has over stayed.

When contacted for confirmation, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Kanuda Ibebuchi hinted that the management of the hospital has noticed over staying of dead bodies at the hospital mortuary, adding that the situation at the mortuary for now call for urgent attention.

Against this back drop the medical expert said, there is urgent need to organize mass burial so that the mortuary will be decongested.

Speaking further, Dr Ibebuchi revealed that the public have been informed of the precarious situation. He insisted that after three weeks.

The hospital management will have no other option than to massively bury the dead bodies that were left.

He therefore appealed to those who abandoned dead bodies of their family members to come within this period and carry them.

The expert also disclosed that the specialist hospital under his watch has recorded giant strides.

He told our reporter that the intensive care units and other departments are functioning effectively. The health officers at the hospital praised the Chief Medical Director for his excellent performance. The officers maintained that every aspect of the hospital has improved, on the issue of running two shifts.

The Doctors there explained that the two shifts will add more value to the system than the three shifts that have been in existence.

In addition, the experts hinted that the health officers will benefit more with the two shift policy or arrangement than the three shifts.