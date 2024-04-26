Celebrations As Son of Imo Sports Commission’s Son, Destiny Graduates From FUTO

..Turns Focus on Football Career After Alcorcon FC Miss

It was indeed excitement and jubilation galore on Tuesday April 23, 2024 as Son of the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Ogbonna Destiny Chidera graduated from the Federal University Technology Owerri, FUTO.

The first Son of Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” who studied Petroleum Engineering finished his exams and celebrated with some family members, friends and well wishers as he turns attention to his ambition of becoming a professional footballer.

Reacting to infonews.com.ng shortly after his final exams, Destiny who narrowly missed signing a contract deal with Spanish side, ALCORCON FC said he is more than determined to actualize his dream after the little disappointment following the injury he sustained.

“Am really excited that the exams are over and I must thank God for the Grace.

“All thanks also to my Dad and Mum for their support not forgetting my relatives who has been there for me all through the trying period.

“Right now, I can’t wait to get back to training and hopefully realize my dream of playing professional football in Europe.

“It really broke my heart when the injury stopped me from signing for ALCORCON FC in Spain but that is behind me right now.

“I have always admired Eden Hazard’s style of play, he is my role model and I wish to one day play for Chelsea FC of England as he did.