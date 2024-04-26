Ex-Spartans In Diaspora Back Prince Ogbonna’s Moves on Sports Dev. in Imo

..Lauds Gov Uzodimma on Appointment

Members of the ex Spartans FC in Diaspora have expressed their support and admiration for Imo Sports Commission Chairman’s moves towards reviving and development of sports in the state.

Revealing this on Tuesday after a chart between the Ex-Spartans Convener, Harrison Ugochukwu and the Imo Sports Commission Boss, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador”, the Chief of Staff to the Commission Chairman, Hon Lawrence Okoye said the group who have their members in USA and Europe have equally indicated interest to partner with the Commission on its activities including the forthcoming Emmanuel Amuneke’s U-17 Football Tourney.

He said the group appreciated His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma for appointing a true sports man with relentless passion to render selfless service geared towards reviving sports in the state and returning the lost glory.

“The Ex-Spartans who are based in the States and Europe have thrown their weight behind our Principal and his antecedents thanking his Excellency for putting a round peg in a round hole.

“The group’s Convener, Ugo Harrison who has been speaking with “Ambassador” is delighted and ready to partner the Commission in ensuring that sports in the state is revived.

Harrison who was in his active days was very exciting on the wing for Spartans FC in the early 80’s that later became Iwuanyanwu National FC and now Heartland FC is currently a member of the San Francisco Football Association (through their Referee group) said they are fully in support of the proposed Amuneke’s U-17 Football Competition the Commission will be organizing in honour of an Imo born great Nigerian footballer.