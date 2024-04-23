Imo Sports Commission To Organize Emmanuel Amuneke’s U-17 Football Tourney

..Prince Ogbonna Vows To Revive Grassroots Devt

In line with his efforts towards ensuring that the mission and vision of His Excellency’s Shared Prosperity 3R mantra of using sports to empower the youths, the Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” is set to provide another plat form for our talented footballers.

According to a statement credited to Chief of Staff to the Sports Commission Boss, Hon Lawrence Okoye, the tournament which is in honour of the Super Eagles hopeful Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke is aimed at discovering talented players in Imo state with the view of exposing them to lime light as well as helping to take their minds of social vices.

“Yes we are on track again to continue the cause of reviving grassroots sports in Imo which of course you would agree with me it is the Panacea to sports development and youth empowerment.

“There is no other better means of doing this than to also use the opportunity to celebrate a living icon who is also a son of the soil, our own brother who has seen it all as a player and a coach, Emmanuel Amuneke.

“As you already know he is widely favoured to be announced as the Super Eagles Coach and following that he led the National Under 17 team to win the FIFA World Cup in 2013 as an Assistant Coach as well as in 2015 as the Chief Coach, we thought that immortalizing his name with the Imo State Sports Commission Powered Emmanuel Amuneke U-17 Football Competition would equally help us to groom the next generation of Chidiebere Nwakali, Kelechi Nwakali, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osihmen among others just as he did as a coach.

He said that in no distance time the Commission would reel out it’s programme for the tournament among other sports development activities.

Speaking further, Okoye who also revealed that “Ambassador”, equally referred as “Professor of Sports” is quite on ground with all the contacts secured with his partners in Europe to ensure that all sports is very well revived and encouraged for development.

Recall that the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” was exempted among two others from those their boards were dissolved by Governor Hope Uzodimma.