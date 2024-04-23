NPFL 2023/24: Coach Finidi Insists Enyimba Will Push Till End After Akure Draw

Enyimba FC Gaffer, Finidi George has insisted that his league defending champions will continue to push till the end of the league after securing a hard earned away point.

Finidi made this declaration shortly after his team secured a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars of Akure in their match day 31 NPFL encounter on Sunday.

Chidiebere Nnachi’s second half equalizer (his second of the season) ensured that the Nine times league champions stayed within distance of league leaders, Enugu Rangers who lost 2-0 to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Reacting after the very pulsating encounter, Coach Finidi said perhaps a draw was good for both teams.

He said it was a difficult one and a 50-50 game.

“Yeah it was a difficult one, let’s say the game was 50-50, so i think a draw is good enough for both teams. There wanted to win, we wanted to get something out of this game i think you didn’t see lots of chances but overall a draw is well needed by both teams.

When asked if Enyimba has a chance to retain their league title in the final run in, Finidi said the Aba landlords will build on the away point gotten from the Owna Boys in Akure.

“I think so, after having this one point here, i think we would build on it and see how we can win at home.

“We’ll continue to push till the end of the season, this Enyimba we don’t give up, so we’ll see what happens, others are playing also to see how they can win, I think this one point will go a long way”. the Super Eagles Assistant Coach concluded.