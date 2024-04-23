Imo Born Super Falcons’ Nnadozie Nominated For Best keeper Award In France

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the best goalkeeper award in the French D1 Akem (women’s top-flight league in France), DAILY POST reports.

Nnadozie will battle Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of PSG for the award.

The 22-year-old was also nominated for the top prize last season.

Two seasons ago, she won the Bruno Martini Award for Goalkeeping Revelation of the Season in the French top flight.

Nnadozie has been in fantastic form for Paris FC this season, both in the league and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She was named Player of the Month for March in the French D1 Akem.