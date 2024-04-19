OPOCA Confronts Imo Harmony Project, IHP

.Describes Group As “Parallel Govt”

.Cautions Against Distracting Governor

The Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, a political pressure Group from Orlu Political Zone of Imo State has sent out a warning to another Political Group in Owerri Zone, Imo Harmony Project IHP, describing the IHP as a “Parallel Government” distracting Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing a World Press Conference in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, OPOCA who spoke through its National President, Chief Barrister Rex Anunobi flanked by the members of the High Command said that Imo Harmony Group IHP led by a former Minister of the Federal Republic, Captain Emma Iheanacho, is out to cause mischief in the policy and therefore OPOCA will not fold its hands and see things go wrong in Imo Polity.

OPOCA said that the major concern of Imo Harmony Project now should be to be supporting Governor Uzodinma consolidate in his second term, and not to begin this early to agitate for 2027 Imo Governorship Seat.

“While acknowledging the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of Association and lawful gatherings, the premature and sole agenda of the so called Imo Harmony Project which anchors on the succession of the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma in 2027 at this early stage is a matter of great concern to OPOCA and other discerning minds” OPOCA said.

The Orlu Zone political Group maintained that rather than IHP using its platform to call on Owerri Zone born politicians in Courts against Governor Uzodinma to withdraw their cases, Imo Harmony Project is busy talking of 2027 Imo Governorship.

OPOCA also accused IHP of not even acknowledging all the construction works being carried out by the Uzodinma Administration in Owerri, the State capital.

The Group alleged that rather than Owerri Zone “apologise to Imolites for truncating the charter of Equity in 2011 along side some of his kinsmen, Capt Iheanacho to our surprise is rather anchoring his nocturnal activities on Charter of Equity”

The OPOCA said that it is ready at all times to protect the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to complete his tenure peacefully without any distractions from any quarter.

“We hereby seize this opportunity to call on Captain Iheanacho to discontinue with the so called Imo Harmony Project or be ready to contend with OPOCA” the Association warned.

It also accused IHP of acting like a Parallel Government by issuing communiqués instead of having its meetings and affairs internally without putting its position into public domain.

OPOCA said that “the early formation of the so-called Imo Harmony Project committees and structure for the purpose of staging premature campaigns for 2027 Owerri Zone Governor is an affront to the present Government and a seeming Parallel Governor”.