Gunmen Kill Law Professor

Professor of law at Babcock University in Ogun State, Yinka Olomojobi, has been killed while two others have been kidnapped in the Iperu area of the state.

According to reports, Olomojobi was shot dead last Friday for refusing to be taken away by unidentified gunmen.

Eyewitnesses said about eight gunmen opened fire when they entered into Ajadeh Event Centre on Sagamu Road, Iperu, Ogun State.

The Babcock University professor was shot in the chest, they said.

One of those taken captive is said to be the manager of a car stand.

Spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

She said, “A two-week-old security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion as police commence discreet investigation.

“A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.

“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”