River State: PDP Strips Fubara Naked

. As Gov Eyes Labour Party

From the build-up to the aftermath of the 2023 election, the primary opposition political entity, the People’s Democratic Party, has been mired in internal turmoil marked by leadership disputes, suspensions, and legal battles.

The internal crisis within the party took a new twist on Tuesday following the suspension of the member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Awaji-inomek Abiante for anti party activities.

The suspended federal lawmaker, NewsWeek Nigeria, gathered is a loyalist of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Different political analysts familiar with the matter have opined that if the party fails to resolve the caretaker committee list which favours the camp of his predecessor and the current Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, the embattled Governor Fubara will have no any other options rather than to join the Labour Party to secure his political career. Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele has predicted that the PDP will lose a South-South Governor to Labour Party.

According to the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set to suffer a notable setback in the South-South region, with a sitting governor defecting to the Labour Party. Ayodele, renowned for his insightful prophecies, stated that the current management of the PDP is steering the party towards deeper crises.

Citing leadership turmoil as a primary cause, he foresees a mass exodus of influential figures from the party. His statement, conveyed through his spokesperson Oluwatosin Osho and made available to Newsmen, Ayodele highlights the imminent defection of a prominent South-South governor to the Labour Party. He said; ‘’A sitting governor in PDP will decamp; a prominent governor in South-South will decamp to the Labour party. The current management will put PDP in a big problem, If PDP isn’t careful, the party will become a forgotten factor in the country.’’ The prophet further noted that although the current leadership will plunge the party into more issues, a powerful person will take over the party. Fubara reacts as four commissioners loyal to Wike resigned “The management will compress the PDP, they will put the party into more crisis but I see a powerful person coming to take over the party,” he said. Primate Ayodele also disclosed that a third force would emerge, adding that it would be a coalition of aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and PDP. He warned that the coalition would be a strong movement. ‘’However, I still see a third force that will be formed by aggrieved members of APC and PDP, it will be a strong one; both parties should prepare,’’ he added.