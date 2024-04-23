Imo Workers Tell H.O.S: We Need Money, Not Free Bread

By Okey Alozie

Since last week, Civil Servants In Imo State are said to have been receiving free snacks and bread after closing of work.

Our roving reporter observed that the free bread (snacks) are being distributed inside the staff bus on daily bases.

About 30 pieces of small sweet breads are said to be distributed inside each of the staff busses. Each of the shared prosperity government staff bus carry up to 50 workers as we gathered.

An eye witness account revealed that about three workers share one piece of bread. The distribution of workers free bread as we were told is being monitored by the Head of Service Office.

On Monday evening, as we gathered, while the bread is being distributed, workers raized eyesbrow. Good number of the Civil Servants who are yet to get their salaries since 3 months now protested as they demanded for their money instead of the free bread that is being shared by the Head of Service Office.

Another group of workers who rejected the free bread are those that have not received the financial benefit of their promotions, coupled with those who have not received promotion letter at all.

A source whom we contacted in the office of the Head of Service, officially did not give him direct explanation on what the free bread is all about.

It would be recalled that the sharing of rice and other palliative materials recently by the office of Head of Service did not go down well with Imo workers as we gathered.

This time, the workers want every relief package coming to them from any source to be monetized to avoid problem.

“In as much as the bread was brought to the workers in good faith, yet they want it in cash” an aggrieved worker declared.

The workers uptil now are still grumbling instead of rejoicing for the free gift because of what happened to them in the past.

The aggrieved workers are begging Governor Hope Uzodinma to pay them their salaries and financial benefits of their promotion.