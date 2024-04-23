IHEDIOHA: My Plans For Imo State Was Aborted

.As Ex Gov Remembers Late Mother

A former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has regretted that his dream to put Imo State in the world map was cut short by circumstances he never envisaged.

Emeka Ihedioha made this statement last Sunday at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State during the one year Memorial Church Service of his late mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

Ihedioha who spent only seven months on the Imo Governorship seat before he was removed from office by Supreme Court maintained that he still rues not carrying out his lofty plans for Imo State.

The former Governor who thanked God on behalf of the Ihedioha family, said that he is ever grateful to God for what he has done for him as a person, and the entire Ihedioha family.

He described his mother as a virtuous woman who trained all her children to have fear of God, respect fellow human beings, and be contempted with whatever you have.

Ihedioha added that his mother instilled discipline in all her children, which is evident today how they live their lives with humility.

He thanked all those who came to be with the family in the ceremony.

The former Governor thanked the Church and Clergy for their support to the family in the last one year they lost their matriarch.

Later, there was the unveiling of the Tomb of Late Dame Nsonma Dorothy Ihedioha.

That was followed by a high level reception in Ihedioha’s compound.

Among those present were His Excellencies Limyel Imoke, and Abubakar Tambuwal.

Others include Hon Emeka Chinedu, Hon Tochi Okere, Prof Jude Njoku, Chief Chris Okewulonu, Prof Obioma Iheduru, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji, Engr Charles Ugwu& Wife, Okenze Ken Agbiriogu, Chief Chibuike Achigbu (Akashia), Chief Obinna Durueke (BBC), Chief Stanley Ekezie, Bar Adikwuru (SAN), Engr Chinedu Chukwuonye (CODUC), Tpn Steve Onu, Hon Oliver Enwerenem, Chief Henry Ekpe, Nze Charles Onwulani, Mrs Ngozi Oguike, Chief Kelvin Agbaegbu, Chief Olisa Metu, Chief Stanley Amuchie, Hon Ugochukwu Amuchie, Bar Kester Enwereonu, Sir Bon Unachukwu, Hon Ben Mere, Bar Chidi Ojinere, Hon Uche Bana, Hon Obolobo, Hon CJ Njoku, Bar Kessenger Ikeoku, Bar Ugbaja Ambrose, Hon Calistus Mbaoma, Chief Innocent Ikenma, Mrs Ann Njoku, Chief Richmond Osuji, Nze Law Biaduo, Dr Anselem Opara, Chief Obed Nwogu, Hon Emeka Amajirionwu, Ezinwa Chigozie Okereke, Hon Ichie Agbim, Bar Anselem Okorie etc.