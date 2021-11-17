2023: Igbo Youths Urge South East Politicians To Declare For Presidency

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has issued a 30-day ultimatum to every presidential aspirant of southeast extraction in the 2023 general election to open their campaign offices in the region.

The council expressed regrets over the glaring absence of any presidential campaign office in the region, even as the political party’s primary election is barely 10 months away.

They urged all the potential candidates for the 2023 presidential election from the southeast to act like Zik and demonstrate their preparedness and zeal for the contest ahead thereby ensuring that their campaign offices are efficiently available and active.

OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka stated this on Wednesday in a release made available.

The council urged aspirants from other zones of the country to consider the survival of Nigeria first beyond 2023 and eschew their personal political interest, stressing that Nigeria’s president of Southeast extraction is a considered deal for Nigeria to recuperate from her present state of comatose.

The council further said the likes of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Anyim Pius Anyim, Rochas Okorocha, Kingsley Moghalu, Hope Uzodinma, Sam Ohuabunwa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Dave Umahi, Ken Nnamani, Emeka NwajIuba, Peter Obi, Capt. Casmir Okafor and others could lead the way without fear like the counterparts in the West and North.

OYC said, “It’s important at this time Nigeria is like a ship hit by a tornado for persons like Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osibanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, and Co to give chance in the spirit of Nigeria socio-economic cum political survival, for Southeastern to take the ship and navigate Nigeria to a new hope of political survival before it sinks.

“Nigeria needs a president with adept knowledge of economic transformation, religious tolerance and most importantly a detribalized political socio-intellectual that will rebuild trust and confidence among that the ethnicity in Nigeria.

OYC restated that “Nigeria needs a president, a social surgeon that will do a surgical operation within the religion and tribal difference in Nigeria and this is what Nigeria president of Southeast extraction represents to all Nigerians.”