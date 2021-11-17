Tension In Imo, As Arsonists Set Magistrate Court Ablaze

Even as normalcy seems to be returning back to Imo state following the cancelation of the sit- at -home order by IPOB, the people of Orlu, especially those of Our West cannot still sleep with both eyes closed.

This is so because residents of the area last Monday witnessed another attack as Unknown gunmen set ablaze a Magistrate Court in Ubulu, Oru-West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt the attack happened in the early hours of Monday, November 15, 2021 and that the entire court building may have been affected.

The report further stated that the gunmen were said to have carried out the attack using petrol bombs and other inflammable materials.

Confirming the incident, Caretaker Chairman of Oru-west council, Willie Okolieogwo said no casualties were recorded in the incident.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the destruction of the court by the hoodlums.