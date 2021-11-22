Alex Mbata Not Interested In Imo Guber, Backs Uzodimma For 2023

Business Czar and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State, Prince Dr.Alex Mbata, has made it clear that he has no intention whatsoever to run for the 2023/2024 Imo State governorship election.

In a statement released by his media office in Owerri, Prince Mbata said he is rather in support of two constitutional terms in office for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The reaction came on the heels of reports in the media credited to a group which called on Prince Mbata, popularly called ABM, to join the race for Imo guber in 2023/2024.

The Statement released by his media office reads:

“The attention of Prince Alex Mbata, ABM, has been drawn to a newspaper report which credited a group, calling on him to contest for Imo governorship election in 2023/2024.

“Prince Mbata has no such intention to aspire for Imo governorship in 2023/2024, because he is fully in support of two terms for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Prince Mbata has maintained undiluted support to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration and has remained a firm believer in the ideals of the 3R mantra of the present administration.

“Prince Mbata has practically demonstrated such support to the present administration by donating to the State Government in the fight against Covid 19 and contributed significantly to the infrastructural development of the State via construction of a 2km road in the heart of Owerri.

“Prince Mbata has not contemplated, discussed or told anyone he has intention to run for Imo governorship in 2023/24, thus those propagating such idea are on a wild goose chase.

“Dr. Mbata is rather concerned on ensuring the success of the policies and Programmes of the Uzodimma administration, and will at all times render such support to ensure the overall success of the present administration” the statement concluded.