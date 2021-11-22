Oguta Community Boils Again .Policeman Shot, Houses Looted

By Peter Uzoma.

Not quite long the military invaded Izombe Community in Oguta LGA, the oil Community faced two other rounds of disorder last Thursday and Friday.

Last Thursday18/11/2021), unknown gun men invaded Okwudor kindred, shot a Police man and made away with his AK47 riffle.

Trumpeta Newspaper was told that on that fateful day, the Policeman (identity not known then) escorted some Management staff of Seplat oil company in the area to a hotel(names withheld)where they would lodge for the day.

The source said as soon as they reached the hotel premises, the officials went for the check-in process while the escort Policeman waited by the van.

The source said, in a commando style, three young men on a motorcycle, drove in, shot the Policeman on the feet, disabled him and made away with his AK47 riffle.

As at the time of writing this report, there has been no further development yet but as that dust was about settling, the next day Friday (19/11/2021) soldiers raided another part of Izombe called Amakpuruedere.

Our narrator said an alleged false information reached some military men that a young hausa boy was killed and buried in a shallow grave.

According to our source, the Soldiers mobilised and stormed the kindred looting all the nearby stores as the villagers fled on sighting them. They didn’t ask before acting.

It was at the peak of this looting and destroying of buildings that an indigene of the area, Brigadier-General Kalu Egwuagu (Rtd) intervened and halted the soldiers. Surprisingly, at the end of the day, nobody was killed.

As at the time of filing this report, the Amakpuruedere kindred is still trying to unravel the mystery behind this unconfirmed rumour. Meanwhile, the looters have left with their loots just as the villagers who had ran away are coming back gradually and leaking their wounds.