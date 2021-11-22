Imo State Wins First Prize At NAFEST 2021

Imo State has won the first prize as “Best Costumed State” at the 34th National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST 2021) which took place last week at Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Imo State was adjudged the best state in traditional attire out of the 36 states of the federation and FCT and presented with a golden gong and a certificate.

The Prizes were presented to the leader of the Imo State Contingent and Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mazi Uche Ohia, by the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, H. E. Erelu Bisi Fayemi assisted by the Director – General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and other officials.

Present at the venue was the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Forum of Governors of APC, H. E. Dr. John Kayode Fayemi (CON), the Speaker and members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Ekiti State EXCO members and Government appointees, Heads of Federal Agencies, Commissioners, Government appointees, Permanent Secretaries and Directors of Culture from various states and a large crowd of participants from various states of the federation.

Imo State also won in Traditional Cuisine competition, clinching the 5th Position out of the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

The Prize presentation took place at the Closing Ceremony of NAFEST 2021 held at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Farewell Parades by various state contingents and a sterling performance by the Ekiti State Special Troupe added colour to the closing formalities.

It was a day of joyful celebrations for the states that emerged victorious and a day of sober reflections for the states that did not win any laurels.

Lagos State was announced as the host of the 2022 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST 2022).