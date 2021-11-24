As Uzodinma Intensifies Move To Recover Govt Properties

The Imo State Government under the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma has renewed bid to recover lands belonging to the state alleged to have been coveted to private use by the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and family.

Since Okorocha left office, his predecessors have been crusading moves to recover a number of lands and property the former governor and family members were said to have collected from government.

After the administration of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who was Okorocha’s immediate successor had set up bodies to investigate the allegations and report presented, Uzodinma on taking over in 2020 went further to sustain the recovery program which has become a gazetted White Paper of the Imo State Government.

Going further in the bid, Uzodinma set up an Implementation Committee on the Government White Paper on Lands and Related Matters.

Trumpeta learnt that the findings of the commission indicate that certain lands in the state capital and other place belonging to the government shall be recovered.

The implication is that many of the occupants or those who have converted the said property into private use will not only forfeit it but ordered to vacate them before mid of December this year.

The listed places according to the Implementation Committee led by Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie in a release are “Public Buildings Plot P/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout ( part of public Plot 2 given to Ministry of Women Affairs for the establishment of Skills Acquisition Centre for women), Plot P/5 Naze Residential layout( initially part of Primary Education Commission) were illegally converted to private use by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and given to his wife for her ALL- IN STORE along Aba road.

“Magistrates Quarters, Co-operative office, and Girls Guide office all along Orlu road, Owerri, were illegally converted to private use by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and is unlawfully being used as Market Square and Kilimanjaro etc.

“IBC Quarters at Orji and the public road leading up to it were illegally converted to private use by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and now houses Rochas Foundation College.

“Legislative Aides/Staff Quarters opposite Concorde Hotel was illegally converted to private use by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and is now unlawfully being used as Heroes Apartments Residential Estate.

“Almost the entire Area ‘P’ , the proposed new Government House was illegally converted to private use by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and is now in the hands of his various family members, inlaws and friends.

“Ministry of Works yard along Okigwe road, Owerri is now an estate of private apartments known as Diaspora Village while all the equipments and the engineering laboratories installed there were carted away by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and his cronies.

“Part of Deputy Governor’s Lodge and Government Office building at Orlu road were converted to Chief Rochas Okorocha’s Willowood Hotel.

“Plot 75A, Housing Area “Old D” (Speakers Residence) was demolished and re-allocated to Chief Emma Ugorji who now uses it privately.

“Eastern Palm University, Ogboko was converted to personal use by Chief Rochas Okorocha.

According to the Implementation Committee, “all those who have any of their properties or equipment on any of the listed Government areas to vacate them on or before mid of December 2021

Thereafter, Government through this Committee will recover the land for Government and the good people of Imo State”.