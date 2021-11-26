Imo Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu Gets Confidence Vote •Urges Nwangele People To Support Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu who represents Nwangele State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, and the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House, has received a unanimous vote of confidence from his constituents for living up to expectations and to his campaign promises.

The vote of confidence was passed on the Deputy Speaker Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Nwangele LGA, during the inauguration of elected ward officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the LGA.

Leaders of the party eulogized him for his good conduct in the House and for attracting people-oriented dividends of democracy to the good people of Nwangele LGA, declaring that they are very proud of him, as well as prayed to God to be with him.

In his, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, fondly hailed “Mr. Capacity” by his teeming supporters, friends, associates and well-wishers, thanked the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for always putting Nwangele LGA in his agenda and sourcing some of his new appointees from Nwangele LGA.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that for all the governor’s goodwill and goodness, Nwangele LGA will ever remain grateful and loyal to the governor and his 3R administration. He urged Nwangele people to be politically wise and join the APC now and secure more dividends of democracy from the Uzodimma government.

He also appealed to Nwangele people to show love to one another, while creating room for unity and peace for progress of the LGA and the people, so that in the next election, Nwangele will en masse vote for APC at all levels and re-elect Governor Uzodimma, assuring them of better days ahead in terms of more employment and empowerment, more roads that will be fixed, more markets that will be modernized, more health centres that will be rehabilitated, and various other things.

The Deputy Speaker appreciated the new Nwangele LGA APC Chairman, Chief Philip Uwazuruonye, commending him for returning the Party back to the people. He thanked the leaders and members of the party for embracing the new leadership of the party in the LGA. He told the people that old things have passed away and behold all things have become new.

The Deputy Speaker informed the people about the many people-oriented programmes of Governor Uzodinma in the state, including the soon to be reopened Development Centres in the LGAs, the LGA election slated for early 2022, the rehabilitation of over 305 health centers that will commence soon, the new security outfit that will be introduced soon, the return to the owners of over 1500 land wrongly seized from the original owners by the Okorocha regime, the preparations for a hitch-free, safe and secure yuletide celebration etcetera, designed for the overall good of Imolites.

In his speech, the Party Chairman in the LGA, Chief Philip Uwazuruonye, thanked the Deputy Speaker and the party leaders and members for honouring the invitation to the occasion. He assured that APC has come to stay as the party in Nwangele LGA. He ultimately inaugurated the newly elected Ward Executive of the entire 11 Wards. He admonished the Ward Executive to carry along all people across party lines in their wards in their activities irrespective.

Among the prominent APC leaders present at the event were: Double Chief Dona Nwogu (Leader Gburugburu), Chief Mike Akwuiwu, Dr. Emma Iwueke, High Chief Maurice Onwukwe (Ime n’eme Nwangele), Prince Charles Mbachu, Nze Charles Nnorom, Nze C. A. Orisakwe, Mr. Uduji Chinedum Uduji, Chief Paul Duru, Chief Emeka Onyirioha, Mr. Albert Iwuchukwu, Chief Nzurumike, Hon Jonathan Ubajekwe, Mr. Orient Nwadike (Nwangele APC V/Chairman), Mr. Chima Iwuala (Nwangele APC Secretary), Lolo Ifeoma Osuagwu (Nwangele APC Woman leader), Mrs. Maureen Chimara, Mrs. Chika Obiako (former Nwangele LGA Executive V/Chairman), Mrs. Ijeoma Obi, Mr. Dikeukwu F. M and many other leaders too numerous to mention.