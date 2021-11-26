Likely Portfolios Imo New Commissioners Will Get

Even as date for the inauguration of new commissioner nominees recently screened by the Imo State House of Assembly is yet to be fixed, Trumpeta can give details of who gets what at the end of the day.

18 new Commissioners were recently handed clean bill of health by the lawmakers to be inaugurated as members of the State Council. This is coming five months after Uzodinma sacked 20 of them.

Based on what transpired during the screening and in view of the jobs held before in the 3R administration of Uzodinma. It is certain that Ruby Emele, former LGA Chairman of Isiala Mbano who is supervising Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as Special Adviser will now be upgraded to a commissioner for the ministry. Same goes for former Speaker, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah who will be incharge of Petroleum, Oil and Gas Matters. Opiah has been incharge and said to have managed the area well to be handed a Commissioner Status.

Former Commissioner of Transport, Barr Rex Anunobi, after an experience in the Transport Ministry may return to the Ministry as well as Mrs Love Ineh who was formerly incharge of Housing. Ineh is likely going to retain her former office.

It is certain that one of the three professors, appointed excluding the Chief Economic, Prof Kenneth Amaeshi will take charge of the education Sector since the man in charge in the past, Prof Ikegwuoha is a University don.

Health ministry will have Dr Prosper Ohayagha, a medical doctor said to have made tremendous impact in the state during the covid 19 heat period.

From the way Mr Anukwem Okechukwu was grilled by the House members, waste management and environment will be assigned to him since he is an expert in management of environment.

Hon Stanley Obidiegwu will go for skill acquisition and Entrepreneurship based on indepth analysis he gave after questions were posed at him on the floor of the House.

Former media aide to Adams Oshimhole, Simon Ebegbulem may be redeployed to the Special Duties office.

The position of Information Commissioner, Hon Declan Emelumba is under threat with the coming of Chief Ford Ozumba, who is a reputed media guru. Uzodinma may deploy him to rejig his information and public affairs unit.