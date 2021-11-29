ISOPADEC Releases N114million Watersmith Petroman Counterpart Fund To Communities For Project

In line with the assured accountability, transparency, integrity and open door policy of the Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, the N 114million counterpart fund paid for the Electrification of some parts of Ohaji by WATERSMITH PETROMAN LTD has been released to some Communities in Ohaji for the execution of projects chosen by People of the affected Communities.

Prior to the release of the Money , the critical Stakeholders from all the affected Communities held series of meetings where it was resolved that the Money should be channeled to other Projects that will help in alleviating the sufferings of the People since the Oil Companies Operating in the areas have taken over the Electrification of the Communities.

In fulfillment of one of the Projects chosen by Assa/ Obile Communities, a Security Patrol Vehicular was provided for the Nigeria Police Force to be used for the effective Patrolling of Assa and Obile Communities.

HRH, Eze Emmanuel Assor, the Eze of Assa Autonomous Community who handed the Patrol Vehicular over to the Imo State Police Commissioner through the DPO Ohaji, thanked the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for releasing the Money and assured the Governor of the total support of Ohaji People.

He also thanked the Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, for the Leadership qualities he exhibited in making sure that the Money gets directly to the real owners and said that he will ensure that all the Projects for which the Money is meant for must be executed.

The Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC ,who was represented by the Mr. Bethel Nwosu urged the Police to effectively deploy the Vehicular for Security duties in Assa and Obile Communities and assured the Police of full corporation by ISOPADEC.

The Commissioner of Police who was represented by the DPO of Ohaji Mr Mba thanked both the MD/ CEO of ISOPADEC and HRH , Eze Emmanuel Assor for their gesture, and Promised that the Police shall use the Vehicular effectively.

Other Projects chosen by other Communities which ranged from water projects, security post building, etc have all been started with indigenes of the affected Communities being used as the Contractors.

It is Worthy to note that all the Contractors executing all the Projects which the WaterSmith Money are being used for, are indigenous Contractors from the Communities where the Projects are sited and were all nominated by the Community Stakeholders.