A Week After Nomination, Confirmation: Imo Governor Keeps New Commissioners Waiting, Yet To Allocate Ministries

The hope of majority of Imo State citizens that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will speed up and quickly allocate portfolios and swear-in the newly appointed Commissioners have been dashed.

This is because, a week after a list of seventeen (17) Commissioner Nominees submitted to Imo House of Assembly was cleared by the Lawmakers, Gov Uzodinma still keeps Imo people waiting.

This situation has given room to different reactions from Imo populace, who wonder if the State Governor is confused, or is his own style of Leadership.

The reason of this reaction from the masses was because for over six months, Imo State Governor has ruled the State with a sprinkle of Appointees, as the State has no full State Executive Council without Special Advisers and other necessary Appointees.

The Governor has not any day told Imo people the reason he has lead the State without a full constituted State Executive Council.

Many had blamed the dull situation in the State on the non Existent of full State Executive Council.

Therefore, months after the Governor managed to submit Seventeen Names for Clearance by the Imo Legislature, not a few Imo citizens had concluded that Uzodinma will quickly constitute the State Executive to set his administration rolling.

But now, many are disappointed that after the quick clearance of the list by the House of Assembly who asked them each to take a bow, the Governor is still foot-dragging in allocating Ministers and swearing in the new Appointees immediately.

“We are surprised and still don’t know why the Governor has refused to swear-in the new Commissioners a week after they were cleared by Imo legislature. Infact, Imo people are tired and don’t care anymore”. Dr Benson Opara told our Reporter.

Chief Asalem Obichere said that may be the Governor is comfortable governing the State without Commissioners, and may have been forced to choose them at last.

“If you ask me why the Governor is delaying in swearing –in the new Commissioners after he had operated alone without a full constituted State Executive Council as instructed by the constitution for six months now, I don’t know” Prof Chukwudi Nnaji told our Reporter.