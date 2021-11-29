Uzodinma Moves Against Associates, Homes of Lawmaker, ISOPADEC MD, Chalvon’s Son, Others Sealed In Owerri .As Implementation of White Paper on Recovery Begins

The administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma is not mincing words on its desire to implement the White Paper on Recovery of Government Property as it has taken a bold step for the enforcement. In the bid to real his promises, the governor has started with his allies and aides in office.

Against expectations, he has moved to checkmate his allies victims of the implementation.

On Monday, operatives of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA stormed the Shell Camp Estate to seal all ongoing and completed buildings as part of the recovery.

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha during his tenure forcefully evicted the residents of the Estate before using bulldozers to demolish structures at the place forcing the owners to approach the court. At the High Court, the judge declared action of the state government under Okorocha as illegal, null and void.

Even as the owners are waiting for the enforcement of the court order, the OCDA has moved in to affect the recovery of the land.

A Trumpeta correspondent spotted OCDA officials marking seal order on the walls of the buildings. It was gathered that among the houses in the Shell Estate sealed are those of the governor’s allies like the House of Assembly member, Johnson Duru of the APC, General Manager of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Ories. Orie is a known friend, and political associate of Uzodinma.

Also the son of Prof Tony Anwukah, former Minister, Dr Uzoma Anwaka and Engr Akarachi Amadi, son of popular APC chieftain in Imo State, Chief Charles Amadi, are affected.

The new General Manager of OCDA, Engr Francis Chukwu was said to have personally led his men to seal the premises of those affected.

In a similar development, another area designed as Ikenegbu playground in the Owerri masterplan sold by the previous administration has been recovered.

Trumpeta learnt that the exercise was undertaken in a bid to implement the Owerri masterplan.

The open space before it was sold was designed as a play ground for people living within and around Ikenegbu area.