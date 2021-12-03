Imo Police Burst Gang Of Kidnappers Who Abducted Rev Fr, 13 Others, Seek Local Hunters In Crime Fighting

Imo State Police Command, have recorded another breakthrough when the operatives apprehended suspected abductors of three Roman Catholic Priests, and other victims.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Huissani, made these known to Journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when they paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters, yesterday.

They CP disclosed that while they have refused to rest their oars in fighting crime and criminality in the State, his intelligence team bounced on the culprits from their hideout.

As part of ways to checkmating insecurity situation in the State, CP Huissani read out measures the command would deploy, which include;

A total of twenty nine (29) suspects were arrested in the commission of different crimes especially, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, while a total of thirteen (13) firearms, Eighty Nine (89) ammunitions of different calibers and Nine (9) vehicles of different makes were recovered.

Analysis by the Police read,

“MURDER/ARREST OF A DEADLY KIDNAPPING/ARMED ROBBERY SYNDICATE

VICTIMS:

i. CHINYEAKA CHRISTIAN EKENDU AGED 47YRS ‘M’ OF OWERRI EZIKE ISIOCHI L.G.A OF ABIA STATE.

ii. UCHE OBIECHE ‘M’ OF UMUALA ISIALA MBANO LGA, IMO STATE

iii. KINGSLEY OKORO ‘M’ OF AMAKU UMUAKA NJABA L.G.A, IMO STATE

iv. BAR. CHUKS AGBUGBA ‘M’ OF ROAD 64 NEW OWERRI, IMO STATE

v. EKWE LAMBERT ‘M’ OF OBOAMA ENYIOGUGU ABOH MBAISE L.G.A IMO STATE.

vi. COSMOS ADUMEKWE ‘M’ OF NO. 8OLUWASI STREET LAGOS STATE.

vii. IKENNA DURU AGED 31 YRS ‘M’ OF AMAIYI AKAH UMUAKA NJABA L.G.A, IMO STATE.

viii. REV. FR. FIDELIS EKEMGBA ‘M’ AGED 45 YRS OF ST PETERS CATHOLIC PARISH UMUNOHU AMAKOHIA IHITIE AMAZU OBOWO L.G.A IMO STATE.

ix. UJUNWA NLEMCHUKWU AGED 24YEARS OF OWALU URATTA OWERRI NORTH LGA IMO STATE.

x. NWABUEZE ASHAMA OF FMC, OWERRI IMO STATE.

xi. JUDITH KELECHI NWACHUKWU AGED 28 YRS ‘F’ OF MCC ROAD OWERRI NORTH L.G.A IMO STATE.

xii. CALLISTA AHMED AGED 49 YRS ‘F’ OF IMO STATE HOUSING ESTATE NEW OWERRI.

xiii. ANTHONY UCHENNA AGED 39 YRS ‘M’ OF ABAJAH NWANGELE L.G.A IMO STATE.

xiv. LATE LILAN EGWURUGWU AGED 50 YRS ‘F’ OF DIMOKWU OKPEFE EZINHITIE MBAISE L.G.A ALL IN IMO STATE.

SUSPECTS:

i. CHUKWUMA ONWE AGED 47 YRS ‘M’ OF OHAUKWU L.G.A OF EBONYI STATE.

ii. CHIKA IFEOMA AGED 36YRS ‘M’ OF NDIAMAU ARONDIZUOGU, IDEATO NORTH L.G.A IMO STATE.

iii. CHIDINKA ODUENYI AGED 20YRS ‘M’ OF No 8 NERU AGBALA UMUNOCHI L.G.A OF ABIA STATE.

iv. UCHENNA DURU AGED 25YRS ‘M’ OF UMUAKPU AMAIYI.

v. ONYEBUCHI EMEKA AGED 26YRS ‘M’ OF UMUAKPU AMAIYI UMUAKA NJABA L.G.A IMO STATE.

vi. AUGUSTINE AZUBIKE AGED 47YRS ‘M’ OF ULAKWO ENYIONGUGU ABOH MBAISE L.G.A IMO STATE.

vii. KINGSLEY OBUMUNONYE AKA ‘KINGS’ AGED 35YRS ‘M’ OF UMUDAGU MBIERI MBAITOLI L.G.A OF IMO STATE.

viii. DIVINE GABRIEL UGOCHUKWU AKA ‘COMPUTER’ AGED 39YRS ‘M’ OF EZIUDO EZINIHTTE MBAISE L.G.A IMO STATE.

ix. CHIBUEZE IWUOHA AGED 44YRS ‘M’ OF EBOM MBIERI MBAITOLI L.G.A IMO STATE.

x. PASTOR IZUCHUKWU ANOLOBA AGED 35 YRS ‘M’ OF APOSTOLIC CHURCH OF CHRIST EZIAMA OSUAMA ISIALA MBANO L.G.A IMO STATE.

xi. GODWIN CHUKWUEMEKA OGU 36YEARS ‘M’ OF MBIERI MBAITOLU LGA IMO STATE.

xii. RICHARD NWORIE 42YEARS ‘M’ OF ENUGU STATE.

xiii. MONDAY OYAMA AGED 25YEARS ‘M’ OF OBUBRA CROSS RIVER STATE.

Sequel to the kidnappings of the above named victims, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command on receipt of the report, commenced a high profile investigation where both credible information and technical intelligence were gathered, which led to the arrest of one Ifeanyi Ohajimkpa ‘m’ aged 52years in Asaba Delta State. On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement which led to the arrest one Kingsley Obimunonye, a notorious armed robber/kidnapper who has been on the wanted list of the Command for his involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping cases in the state in recent times. When interrogated, he made useful statement, confessing to the kidnapping of one Nwabueze Ashama on 22/8/2021, also the kidnapping and murder of one Lilian Egwurugwu on 23/11/2021 and the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Fidelis Ekemgba on 17/9/2021, in company of his gang namely; (1) Ifeanyi Ohajimkpa (2) Emmanuel Oguguo aka ‘EZE MMUO’, (3) Stephen Ndukwu aka ‘ONYE ISIALA; (4) Augustine Agubuike; (5) Prince Godwin; (6) Monday Oyams; (7) Divine Gabriel Ugochukwu aka ‘COMPUTER’; and (8) Chibueze Iwuoha.

On further interrogation of the arrested suspects, they revealed their hideouts which led to the arrest of one Richard Nworie ‘m’, an escapee of Owerri Correctional Centre and Chukwuemeka Godwin Ogu ‘m’ and the recovery of one AK47 Rifle with Breach Number AB: 356859.

They also confessed to the robbing of the Emekuku Branch of First Bank Plc.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects includes: –

i. Two locally made pistol

ii. One Pump Action Gun

iii. Four live cartridges

iv. Two expended cartridges

v. Four live Cartridges

vi. Two Pump Action guns

vii. Two locally made pistols

viii. Twenty two live cartridges

ix. One AK 47 Rifle with Magazine loaded with 25 rounds of Ammunition

x. One Blue Coloured Toyota Camry 2.4

xi. One Gray Coloured Toyota Camry 2.7 Spider

xii. One Coffee Colour Toyota Camry 2015 model

xiii. One Black Toyota Sienna

xiv. One Red Toyota Corolla Car

2. ARREST OF A NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPING/ARMED ROBBERY SYNDICATE

VICTIMS:

(1) EMMANUEL EJIOGU AGED 26 YRS ‘M’

(2) JOHN KENNEDY EJIOGU ‘M’ AGED 25 YRS OF 58 TALLOW ROAD OWERRI MUNICIPAL

SUSPECTS:

(1) PAUL NNADI AGED 57 YRS ‘M’ OF AMAKOHIA IKEDURU L.G.A IMO STATE.

(2) CHINANZA ONYEBUCHI ‘F’ AGED 24 YRS OF NNEMPI ORU WEST L.G.A IMO STATE.

On 27/11/2021 at about 2030hrs, following a report of kidnapping of two brothers, Emmnauel Ejiogu ‘m’ aged 26 years and John Kennedy Ejiogu ‘m’ aged 25 years, respectively, while they were driving returning back to their residence in a highlander SUV Jeep along Egbu Road Owerri, Imo State, an unidentified Jeep overtook them with speed and immediately blocked them with their vehicle and immediately, about seven armed men came out from the vehicle, rushed to them while others pointed their gun at them, they forced them out of their vehicle after robbing them of their valuables including their ATM Cards, forced them into their own vehicle and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Based on the report, the Command’s Tactical teams commenced investigation and after diligent gathering of technical intelligence on 28/11/2021 at about 0900hrs, the ever gallant tactical team of the Command strategized and quickly swung into action where one Paul Nnadi ‘m’ aged 57 years was arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the Police Operatives to their hideout at Ubulu Oru-West L.G.A, Imo State. The hoodlums on sighting the Police engaged them in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process one Chinaza Onyebuchi ‘m’ aged 24 years was arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds.

On searching their hideout, the following vehicles and other items were recovered, they include: –

i.) One (1) Ash coloured Toyota Highlander SUV

ii.) Two Lexus RX 330 Suv

iii.) One Volkswagen Passat Wagon Car

iv.) One AK47 magazine loaded with 25 live ammunition

v.) 32 live cartridges

Investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate. The Command is using this medium to call on those whose vehicles are missing to come forward with proof of ownership for collection.

3. ARREST OF THREE KIDNAPPERS

VICTIMS: (i) ESTHER KALU AGED 49 YRS BOTH OF NO. 22 EZEIGBO STREET

(ii) NGOZI ANAMBA AGED 54YRS AKWAKUMA OWERRI NORTH, IMO STATE

SUSPECTS: (1) STANLEY AZUZOR AGED 34YRS ‘M’ OF OBOH ISIALA MBANO LGA IMO STATE

(2) HAPPINESS ANYAELE AGED 34YRS ‘F’ BOTH OF ISIEKENESI IDEATO

(3) KNECHINYERE OKWARA ‘F’ AGED 30 YRS SOUTH LGA OF IMO STATE.

On 9/11/2021 at about 1745yrs, following the kidnapping of one Esther Kalu aged 49 years and Ngozi Anamba Aged 54 years by four armed men operating in a Toyota Camry car without registration number, on receipt of the information on 14/11/2021 at about 0600hrss, the Command’s Anti- Kidnapping Unit, after gathering credible information, mobilized immediately and stormed the kidnapper’s hideout at Oboh Community in Isiala Mbano L.G.A, Imo state, where they engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle. During the exchange of gunfire, the kidnappers were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the Police which led to the arrest of three suspects while others escaped with bullet wounds. The two victims were rescued unhurt and have since been united with their families.

Recovered in the kidnappers’ hideout are: –

i. Two (2) locally made pistol

ii. Seven (7) live cartridges

When the suspects were interrogated, they confessed to the crime and stated their respective roles in the commission of the crime. Investigation is ongoing and on conclusion, they will be charged to court.

4. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CHILD TRAFFICKERS

VICTIM:

i. IFEANYI CHUKWU EMEKA KALU AGED 9 MONTH ‘M’

SUSPECTS:

i. DANIEL JOHN KALU ‘M’ AGED 23 YRS OF UMUESO ABRIBA OHAFIA L.G.A ABIA STATE.

ii. CHIGOZIE OKEREKE ‘M’ AGED 22 YRS OF NDIOKORONKWO ATANI AROCHUKWU L.G.A ABIA STATE.

iii. BLESSING KALU ‘F’ AGED 20 YRS OF AMAOGUDU ABIRIBA OHAFIA L.G.A ABIA STATE.

Acting on a tip-off, the Imo Command’s tactical team arrested one Blessing Kalu ‘f’, aged 20 years with a nine (9) year old baby boy while attempting to sell the child. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the baby boy by was given to her by her boyfriend in Abiriba, Ohafia L.G.A of Abia State, and sell in Imo State.

She then led the Police operatives to Abiriba, Ohafia L.G.A of Abia State, where two other members of her syndicate were arrested, namely: – Chigozie Okereke ‘m’ and Daniel John Kalu ‘m’, who is her boyfriend. On interrogation, Daniel John Kalu confessed to have stolen the baby from the grandmother of his ex-girlfriend in whose custody the baby was kept. He further stated that when he went to steal the baby, he made sure that the grandmother of the baby boy was not at home.

Meanwhile, the baby boy is presently kept in an orphanage home where he is being taken care of. Investigation still ongoing and on conclusion, the suspects will be charged to court.

5. ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER

SUSPECT:

i. UCHENNA EMEZI AGED 33YRS ‘M’ OF UMUOMA NEKEDE OWERRI WEST L.G.A IMO STATE.

Acting on a tip-off, one Uchenna Emezi ‘m’ aged 33 years was arrested by the tactical teams and when he searched, one locally made cut to size single barrel gun with four live Cartridges were recovered from him. On interrogation he confessed to have participated in series of robberies within Nekede and its environ. He went further mentioning the names of his gang members.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

6. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERS

VICTIM: ISMAILAH BALOGUN AGED 38YRS ‘M’ A STAFF OF GLADTRIC INTERNATIONAL LTD ASSA OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA IMO STATE.

SUSPECT:

i. ANYANWU CHIBUEZE AGED 28YRS ‘M;

ii. BRIGHT ONYEKWERE AGED 26YRS BOTH OF OBOSIMA OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA IMO STATE.

On 27/10/2021 at about 2245hrs, a two man armed robbery gang broke into the Lodge occupied by the Staff of Gladtric International Ltd, a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Company, Assa in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A, Imo State, and robbed one Ismailah Balogun ‘m’, a staff of the company, of his money and other valuables. On receipt of the report, the Command’s tactical teams, based on credible intelligence mobilized and arrested the above named suspects.

The suspects on interrogation confessed to the crime and led the Police operatives to their houses where on searching, the following items were recovered: –

i. One Double-Barrel Pistol with two live Cartridges

ii. One plasma Television

iii. One mp3

iv. Rechargeable Torch

v. Three Handsets

vi. Cash of Six Thousand Naira; all properties were identified by the victim as being the ones robbed from him except the arms and ammunition which belongs to the hoodlums.

7. ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS

SUSPECTS:

i. OKOYE NDUKA ‘M’ AGED 31YRS OF AMAKWA OZOUBRU, EKWUSIGO LGA. ANAMBRA STATE

ii. CHINEMERE OHAEGBULAM AGED 34YRS ‘M’ OF UMUIKOMOCHE NEKEDE OWERRI WEST L.G.A IMO STATE.

Following an intelligent report received on 12/10/2021 at about 1840hrs, of constant robbery incidents at Nekede and its environ, operatives of the Command’s tactical teams, after diligently gathering of credible information from natives, were able to locate the hideout of the robbers. And on 14/10/2021, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed their hideout in Nekede. On sighting the Police, the robbers engaged them in a gun duel but were subdued and in the process the above named suspects were arrested while others escaped with gunshot injuries. The arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned other members of the gang who escaped.

Investigation is ongoing with a view of arresting other members of the gang on the run.

8. IMPERSONATION

SUSPECTS:

i. CHUKWUKA MBA ‘M’ AGED 21YRS

Acting on credible information, the Command’s tactical teams on 22/11/2021 at about 1640hrs, arrested one Chukwuka Mba ‘m’ aged 21 years while parading himself in military uniform and using same to terrorize the people of Eziama in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and an ECOLAG box containing military kits was recovered from him.

9. ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

SUSPECTS:

i. OLUCHI ANYANWU ‘F’ AGED 35YRS BOTH OF OBOWO LGA, IMO STATE

ii. ONYEKWERE IKECHUKWU ‘M’ AGED 17YRS

Following a distress call received on 25/11/2021, from one Mr. Alegari Emmanuel ‘m’, that he was robbed of his Highlander Jeep with Registration No. FST 461 HE, along Amaraku, Isiala Mbano LGA while on his way to his sister’s burial ceremony, the Command’s tactical teams on receipt of the information, immediately mobilized and swung into action, alerting all the patrol teams within the area narrow the road, giving them the description of the robbed Highlander Jeep. The hoodlums on sighting Police patrol teams at Aboh Mbaise, immediately stopped and ran into bush abandoning the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and brought to the station. PRESS BEIEFING BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND, CP RABIU HUISSANI, psc ON 02/12/2021

Good morning gentlemen of the Press,

It is my pleasure to welcome you all to yet another press briefing where under my watch as the Commissioner of Police, the Command has made tremendous breakthroughs in crime fighting, detection and prevention in the State.

You will observe that recently, the state has enjoyed relative peace owing to the crime fighting strategy put in place by the command and in keeping with the promise to rid Imo State of crime and criminality during my maiden press briefing. The command under my watch is enjoying a robust partnership and synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders in the state. However, we have refused to rest on our oars as the reward of hard work they say, is more hard work.

As we all know, the Christmas season is at hand and there are tendencies for increase in crime. To this end, we shall leave no stone unturned in our efforts to rid Imo State of crime and criminality.

Therefore, the command has emplaced enough strategies to mention but a few to checkmate crime and criminalities in the bid of ensuring that Imolites at home and in diaspora enjoy a crime free yuletide season. These includes: –

i. Intelligence led Stop and Search/Patrols in all the three senatorial zones of the state;

ii. Visibility Policing i.e. ensuring that the Operation Search and Flush patrol teams are visibly placed strategically within and outside the metropolis.

iii. Also, I have dispatched more Plain Clothes Policemen to black spot areas like Ama-JK, Douglas, Tetlow, Orji, World Bank, Ama Hausa, Orji Axis and Control Post, to checkmate crime and criminalities in such areas especially, the stealing of phones and other valuables.

iv. All the exit and inlet routes of the state will be well manned by the Command’s Special Forces.

v. The Command is partnering with communities as majority of them are being encouraged to form vigilante groups/neighbourhood watch, and presently, they are working with their various Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

vi. Emphasis is being placed on Community policing and the Command is partnering with stakeholders such as the president generals and youth leaders in their various communities, to ensure that they assist in the policing their areas.

vii. The Command is also partnering/working assiduously with traditional rulers in ensuring that criminals do not reside or use their communities as hideouts to perpetrate violent crimes.

viii. The Command is also working in synergy with the Imo State Hunters Association with a view to making sure that the bushes are not used as criminal hideouts or camps for kidnappers.

Sincerely, with these strategies I am assuring Imolites of a crime free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

May I now use this medium to highlight some of the achievements of the command. It will interest you all to know that a total of Twenty Nine (29) suspects were arrested in the commission of different crimes especially, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, while a total of Thirteen (13) firearms, Eighty Nine (89) ammunitions of different calibers and Nine (9) vehicles of different makes were recovered.

