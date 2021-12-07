Uzodimma Presents Book On Igbo Question, Saturday

The creme of Nigerian society including politicians, the academia and business moguls will converge on Owerri next Saturday to witness the presentation of a classic book written by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The book, “REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION”, is a bold attempt to situate the marginalization of Ndigbo in PROJECT NIGERIA and how best to overcome it.

In a statement he issued in Owerri on the matter, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba described the book as the thoughts of the governor on the existential challenges of Ndigbo in the Nigerian State.

According to Emelumba, although Uzodimma is a patriotic Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country, he wants other Nigerians to understand the pains of Ndigbo with a view to addressing the anomalies.

Reflections on the Igbo question clearly underlines and projects his thoughts on the existential challenges of Ndigbo in project Nigeria, including real and perceived marginalization.

Hon Emelumba said the book also x-rays the denial of justice and equity to Ndigbo such that some of them now feel despondent and abandoned.

But most importantly, said the commissioner, the book gives a graphic guidelines on how best to address the vexing issue to enable Ndigbo have a fair and due share in the Nigerian project.

The commissioner disclosed that high caliber personalities have been invited to the book presentation scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Eze Imo Palace, Mbari Street, Owerri by noon.

Describing the book as a must read for Ndigbo and their neighbours, Emelumba said the presentation is part of the elaborate birthday ceremony for the governor the next day.

He enjoined all those who believe in the unity of Nigeria to get a copy of the book as a means of understanding the feeling and expectations of Ndigbo from the Nigeria project.