Imo PDP Market Forum Appreciates Ezenwa Onyewuchi On Free Medical Outreach, Donation Of Transformers, Empowerment Programs

A strong group in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, known as the Imo PDP Market Forum, has not only lauded the giant strides of the Senator of Owerri zone Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, but also expresses happiness with the effective representation he has given people of the Imo East Senatorial District, so far in the upper legislative Assembly.

The Imo PDP Market Traders Forum, under the leadership of Hon Sir Edwin Mary Akwaeze (KSJI), otherwise known as Odaliwu Ejenga as State Chairman has expressed joy that at Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi’s free medical outreach, which he kicked off on November 16 2021 across the nine LGAs that make up the zone.

As the final and closing ceremony of the free medicare holds on Thursday, in Owerri Municipal area, the Imo PDP market Forum, extends their gratitude to the distinguished Senator for considering constituency representation a big factor in his service to the people.

According to the details, the free medicare which was flagged off at Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise was for the old, young and middle age. The Senator disclosed that the well being of his people with regards to their health status remains paramount.

Similarly, Imo PDP Market Forum also considered it necessary to thank the Senator for facilitating to people of Owerri zone constituents who received the N60,000 from the Federal Government as Special Pubic Works Program. As a member of the implementation committee, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi placed Owerri zone at a huge advantage to benefit from the program which received the applause of the Imo PDP market forum group.

The Imo PDP Market Forum further salutes the courage of Senator Onyewuchi for his effective representation in the Senate through the donation of computers to rural communities in the zone as part of second phase of rural electrification.

While thanking the Senator for speaking the minds of the zone at the Senate the Imo PDP Market Traders Forum praise Onyewuchi for always being available to support the group and the other constituents all the time.