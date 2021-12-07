Imo Governorship Seat: Supreme Court Judgment Re-Echoes, As Okorocha Roars

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha has again come up with expressions about the politics of the state.

Apparently not satisfied with developments in the state he was in charge for eight years, Okorocha has taken an indirect tackle at the process that saw to the present leadership of Government House, Owerri.

A news item Trumpeta monitored, the former governor while answering questions on BBC Igbo regretted how someone who knew he didn’t win but for some forces became governor would come to claim to be number one citizen of the state.

Commenting on the concluded Anambra Governorship election, the Senator said to be eyeing the presidency come 2023 expressed that the election was successful, free and fair, unlike in Imo State where some people wrote results and submitted to the court and were declared governor.

Said he “you know, you can be called a governor but deep down in your heart you know you are not the governor, you came through the back door, it hinders growth and development”

Sen Okorocha went further to state that the reason APC lost Anambra was because the wrong candidate emerged through what he alleged was a fraudulent primary election organized by those he accused of being known for “rigging and writing results”

Even as Okorocha didn’t mention names in the interview, his views may not be divorced from political developments in the state since he left office as governor.

Apart from not working with the mainstream APC State structure in Imo, the present administration has been at dagger’s drawn with him since he ceased to be governor in 2019.