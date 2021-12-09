A Month After Anambra Election: Buhari, Uzodinmma In Secret Meeting . Opens Up On APC Loss, Speaks On Imo Insecurity

Just a month after the conduct of the governorship election in Imo State, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who was the chairman of the campaign council of the APC candidate, Senator Andy Uba has opened up on the matter.

This came after the governor met behind closed doors with the president, Muhammad Buhari at the Aso Rock, Abuja.

The secret meeting with the president was more of a personal visit Uzodinma paid which the governor later explained was an interface on the state of Imo and other sundry issues.

It would be recalled that after the November 6th, 2021 governorship election, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC came third behind the candidate of the PDP Valentine Ozigbo, the Imo State Governor was yet to react on the matter.

Moments after the secret meeting with the president, Uzodinma told newsmen at the State House, Abuja how the party tried to win but couldn’t.

Uzodinma revealed that the Anambra Governorship was part of what made him to see Buhari and informed how he explained to the President their efforts which yielded no results.

Speaking on the Anambra election, Uzodinma opined “it has come and gone and other things may be post election activities.

“I was able to explain to the president how we tried to win the election; we campaigned vigorously and we also converted a lot of people to APC but the election was greeted by voter apathy because of the high level of insecurity in Anambra” he told newsmen in Abuja.

On what next for the party, Uzodinma replied that “other decisions and positions would be taken by the leadership of the party. I have done my part as the chairman of the campaign council”

The governor said he updated the president on security and socio-economic developments in his state with assurance from him to do more to ensure protection of lives and property.

Uzodinmma blamed the increased insecurity on the attack of Owerri prisons where not less than 1800 inmates escaped resulting to multiple criminal cases afterwards.

“President Buhari pledged to do more to ensure adequate security of life and property of all citizens in the state and across the country, ahead of the yuletide season

“Despite the activities of bandits and unknown gunmen in the area, you recall that the correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State capital was broken and over 1800 inmates were released.

“Since that time they have been on rampage committing all sorts of crime like kidnapping and armed robbery among others.

“There is need for us to really clean up the state because this period of Christmas is so important to our people and we want to ensure that those coming home for Christmas will have a conducive atmosphere to enjoy and celebrate the season” he added.

While stating that he sought for presidential intervention for more funding and personnel, Uzodinma said that he ask for help to the state government to address the prevailing security challenges.

“I asked for support with additional manpower and also some kind of funding to support the security situation in Imo State and the President graciously approved,”