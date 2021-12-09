Campaign For LGA Chairmanship, Councilor Positions Hots Up In Imo Council

By Okey Alozie

Ahead of the March 2022 Council polls, a good number of Imo citizens have reportedly started making consultations for councillorship and chairmanship positions in their various local government areas.

Trumpeta gathered that some of the interested politicians have started meeting with various groups and party leaders for consultations. Over 27 parties as gathered from ISIEC are expected to participate in the polls slated to hold in March next year.

The Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo according to reports have started presenting their score cards as a sign of readying to round off and pave way for sole administrators to come in.

Those Chairmen that do not have interest to succeed themselves may be ask to serve as sole administrators.

It is however expected that party aspirants for the council polls will soon start making their declarations open.

Grapevine sources suggest parties may go for their primaries by January 2020 in their various Local Government Areas.

Governor Uzodinma in many of his broadcast had already promised to conduct a free and fair election adding that the choice of the people must surly prevail in the council polls.

This paper further gathered that parties in Imo State are set to sell forms to those who wish to aspire for either councilor or chairman.