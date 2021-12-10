Imo Assembly Moves To Sanitize Ezeship Stool •Puts An End To Proliferation Of Ezes-Elect Title ••Affected Persons Asked To Go For IMHA Confirmation •••As Egwim’s Motion May Land Defaulters In Jail

By Onyekachi Eze

Individuals parading as duly elected traditional Rulers in Imo State without a recognized Staff of office issued by the State Governor may have to retrace their steps or face punitive measures by the Imo State House of Assembly.

If what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered from the Law making body of the State is to be considered, jail term awaits defaulters.

The State Lawmakers yesterday, December 9, 2021, during plenary session raised eyebrows against persons masquerading as Ezes-elect in communities of Imo State.

According to them, they are out to restore decorum, decency and stability in Imo traditional institution.

The Chief mover of the motion and member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Rt. Hon Innocent Arthur Egwim exposed that in most Imo communities, people do not only parade themselves as Ezes-elect, but also cause anarchy in such places.

He submitted that before anyone does, he must first be confirmed and gazetted by the Imo Assembly, followed by an official presentation of Staff of office by the Governor.

Egwim asserted that anyone who goes on the contrary should have himself to blame.

The Chief mover of the motion who doubles as the House committee Chairman on Local Government, Rural Development, Chieftaincy and Autonomous Communities

highlighted that any of the above acclaimed Ezes-elect who need more clarification should approach the Imo State House of Assembly through the relevant Committee for further questions and answers, and for possible harmonization.

He further explained that the essence of the motion was to combat communal clash, killings and maiming that frequently occur as a result of Ezeship tussle.

Hon Egwim reiterated that not until one is duly gazzetted and issued staff of office, he should pipe low, rather than dragging position with an already existing and legally recognized Eze.

Prayers of the motion reads, “Whereas the Laws made by this House provided explicitly, for the qualifications, procedures and functions of recognized Ezes of the autonomous communities in the State;

“Aware that some self-acclaimed and prospective Ezeship candidates, answering Ezes-elect, now parade themselves as substantive Ezes and also usurp the office of the Ezes by performing the functions of officially recognized Ezes, both at formal

Traditional events and in other routine duties, as well as form parallel government in such autonomous communities in contravention of the Law;

“Observing that the aforementioned scenerio have caused very acrimonious quarrels, dissensions and have also threatened the peace and tranquility in the affected communities, even leading to loss of lives and property;

“Obvious that if nothing is done to stem the tide, the already volatile Situations may lead to complete anarchy in our autonomous communities”.

The Majority Chief Whip, member representing Oru East State constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri in his contribution decried that the acclaimed Ezes-elect have bastardized the revered traditional institution all in a bid to answer an Eze.

Using Obi of Onitsha as an instance, Nwaneri opined that he is being respected and honoured, unlike in Imo where persons with little or no pedigree forces themselves into what they are not.

“In a norm, Ezes command some degree of respect due to the sacredness attached to the stool, but recently, it appears to be bastardized. There is need for its total reformation”.

Honorables; Ngozi Obiefule, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Dominic Ezerioha, Uju Onwudiwe, Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi aligned totally to the prayers of the motion. They were of the opinion that the State Government should stop further creation of more autonomous communities.

They opined that creation of more autonomous communities helps to fuel these crisis and proliferation of Ezeship in Imo.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu compared other States to Imo.

He enlightened that never has it been heard of Oba, Emir, or Sariki elect, except in Imo State where the traditional institution is abused.

In his words, “Posterity will remember the members of the Imo 9th House for restoring sanity in the system. The position of Ezes-elect breeds anarchy. This motion is going to save lives, save property and lead to cohesion”.

Iwuanyanwu re-echoed that from the extant law, before someone is called an Eze or parade as an Eze, he must firs be given a staff of office.

The House however after a voice note thrown by the Speaker, Kennedy Ibeh, resolved that duly recognized and gazetted Ezes whose communities are sufferinng instability by the interference of any one parading as Eze-Elect should forward petitions to the Committee on Autonomous

Community.

Another stringent punishment attached from the resolution says, “Anybody who has not been fully gazetted and recognized as an Eze should desist henceforth from wearing regalia akin to an Eze, must not preside at functions like new yam festivals, cloth wearing (iwa akwa) festival, until given a staff of office by the Governor.

Such a person, according to the resolution of the motion would be arrested and made to face to full wrath of the Law.