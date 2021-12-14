Repheal Foundation Donates 1 Bedroom Bungalow To Mrs Onwumere

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

It was a day of joy, for the family of Mrs Helen Onwumere and the entire Nkwesi village in Izombe Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, when the CEO of Cynthia Valerian Repheal, Mrs Obanauju Cynthia Repheal, handed over a one bedroom apartment to Mrs Helen Onwumere.

Handing over the apartment to Mrs Helen Onwumere, the CEO Repheal Foundation said that the donation, was done by spirited individual through Facebook account of the foundation.

The CEO added that the foundation is a worldwide thing that has touched lives in different ways .

“we got to know the case of Mama because of someone who posted about her on Facebook and the foundation took interest to help her because the mud house she was living in was an eyesore and not healthy for a woman of her age to reside in.

She disclosed that it was the reason the foundation through people made a donation to bring her out from the inhabitable place to a habitable one she is now occupying.

The CEO of Repheal Foundation noted that from the research made so far, Mrs Helen Onwumere is not getting any medical attention from any source. She said that her foundation is going to take care of her medications, feeding, clothes until she goes out to meet her creator.

“We don’t do halfway job in our foundation, that’s why all the projects we’ve started, we ensure that it must be accomplished before we hands off of that project”.

She also stated that people from different walks of life is into the foundation, that’s what makes it a strong foundation that cannot just disappoint at any time.

CEO Repheal Foundation, said that out of millions of Nigeria who are in the foundation, she was chosen to head the it. According to the CEO, she is going to make sure by the grace of God that the Foundation is sustained for generations to benefit.

The services the foundation offer, the CEO further said includes, Marriage Consoling, Helping of Widows and Widowers in the society, Taking care of Old people, Homeliness Children and Paying of Hospital bills of those who cannot take care of themselves.

Mrs Obianuju used the opportunity to advise the family of Mrs Helen Onwumere and the people of Nkwesi to allow peace and progress to come into the community as she said that her foundation will do everything within it powers to make sure that Mama, the recipient is protected before she is old enough to join her creator.

Highpoint of the event was cutting of tape, presentation of keys to the one bedroom apartment to Mrs Helen Onwumere by the CEO of Cynthia Valerian Raphael and donation of 9bags of rice to 9 Widows of Nkwesi Village.