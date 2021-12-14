2019 Imo Guber Again: How 388 Units Gave Me Victory In Supreme Court – Uzodinma

The account of how he secured victory in the Supreme Court to become the governor of Imo State can be said to be the highlight of the 63rd birthday of Senator Hope Uzodinma, if a recent interview he granted a national newspaper is anything to be considered.

To herald his birthday celebration on Sunday, Uzodinma granted interview to a national newspaper where he spoke on wide range of issues about his life.

An interesting aspect of the interview was on how Supreme Court made him governor of the state on January 14, 2020.

From what Trumpeta read about the interview, what sparked off Uzodinma’s version of the Supreme Court was the “Anambra is not Imo” slogan which has been added to the political lexicon of people.

Giving a clearer picture of what transpired and why he challenged INEC declaration of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as winner of the 2019 Governorship election, Uzodinma has this to say;

“I didn’t go to court after the elections to say I was rigged out. I only told the court that INEC conducted elections. We deployed our agents in 388 units. Even in my area of popularity, where I come from, 388 polling units’ results were excluded. Our party agents came back with the results stamped by INEC. We saw clearly that we won the elections. We approached INEC and it didn’t deny the results. It didn’t give us any convincing explanation why the results were not included. We went to the tribunal. INEC came and confirmed the serial numbers on the results. They were the same with what they had. We issued a subpoena to the police. Every polling unit result is distributed to the police. That of police tallied with our own. INEC didn’t deny it. It was only the PDP lawyers that said it was not from INEC. They can’t speak for INEC. They said they were fake and we asked for the original, which they couldn’t tender.

The lower court admitted the evidence, but it was ignored during judgement. We went to Appeal Court. They used their contacts to get their way. But one of the Justices wrote a minority judgement. He said INEC erred to have excluded our results. It was not a case of just that we overtook the man who claimed to have come first, but we had the spread required by law. But the announcement by INEC came from only five local governments. The PDP man didn’t meet the spread. The votes he used in “winning” the election came from one local government. I have refrained myself from talking about this issue, but blackmail won’t stop. They’re looking for a distraction.

I like to be underrated. Many of my colleagues in politics don’t know me. I’m one of the most blackmailed politician in Nigeria. That’s the kind of politics we play where we come from. I’m concerned about legality and legitimacy. I can’t remember any guber election from anywhere in the South that didn’t get to the Supreme Court. The man saying that Anambra isn’t Imo, did he not get to the Supreme Court in his own case? Getting to the Supreme Court is part of the electoral process. When you win, your opponents will take you to court. So, if the Supreme Court has confirmed us, is it now an offence?

Let those whose elections were confirmed by the Supreme Court tell us why they accepted the judgement. We were here when a governor in Rivers State was declared by the Supreme Court. The man didn’t even participate in the election. He ruled for eight years. Nobody made issue out of it. The people saying these things today are confused and not truthful to themselves. I think that God must take glory for giving the judiciary the wisdom to give us justice.