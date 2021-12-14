Book Launch: We Must Address “Imo Question” First, Says Ohakim

By Okey Alozie

Former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has declared that “Imo Question” should also be address alongside the reflection of “Igbo Question”.

Ohakim made this declaration during the book presentation ceremony of Governor Hope Uzodinma at Obi Eze Imo Saturday 11th of December 2021.

According to the former governor, Imo Questions are very important to answer especially this time, adding that it is only when there is Justice, Equity, Fairness and proper accountability that Imo questions will be addressed.

Ohakim who was very poetic and dramatic during his speech told the governor that when he was not at home good number of Imolites stood for him.

“There is need for us to embrace Justice, Equity and Fairness for things to work very well” the former governor stated.

Governor Uzodinma the author of the book titled “Reflection of Igbo Question” explained that Igbos are well respected because of their doggedness.

Speaking further, Uzodinma hinted that Igbos should be talking about getting their rightful position in the Nigerian system and not to agitate for having another country.

He urged Igbo people to remain as one Nigeria and not to have another country. Brigadier General Ihejirika, former Chief of Army Staff, who was the chairman of the occasion advised that the dream of having Igbo President is possible if Igbos can align with other zones in the country.

Other Speakers submitted that there should be a complete restructuring in Nigeria. High profile Igbo dignitaries attend the book presentation ceremony at Obi Eze Imo located along Mbari street, Owerri.

Financial gurus and captains of Industries that graced the occasion bought the book with millions of naira.