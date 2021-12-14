NWADIGOS THANKS BOSS, “AGU OTU AKA”, DESCRIBES HIM AS DESTINY HELPER

According to Abraham Lincoln – ” And in the end it is not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” For me Promise Nwadigos, the concept of empowering those that have been there for you is a good definition of life well spent in ones years on earth, and the act of empowering others to an enviable height is never common in the lives of most Nigerian elites especially the south East Leaders and with no good reason.

But one good Leader, Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu (AGU OTU AKA), has always proven to be a chariot of goodness, and is characterized by his continued ability to empower all those around him to achieve maximum success, both in Nigeria business space, Leadership, and globally. It’s important to think through the joy that would have always filled the heart of Distinguished Senator, Athan Achonu (AGU OTU AKA) seeing those around him being very successful including his political sons and followers, all well positioned and still influencing people from all parts of the country by providing purpose, direction, and motivation, while operating as a father to accomplish the mission and improve more lives.

Christ Hayes in his book wrote – “One of the main points of the philosophy behind parkour is being able to help people; To teach them the way themselves, to gain confidence in themselves, building up from simple moves to more complex things, to teach them that they are worthwhile people.”

Agu OTU Aka has given those around him a participatory role which capitalizes on their own expertise and judgment, and that increases their sense of both individual worth and also shows that he is a good man that cares about the input of everyone he met. When you empower people, you motivate them to “row together”, and you increase the overall success of your mission in life.

Many youths have worked hard and long to get to the top, but due to the wickedness of their boss or political godfathers, still remain a servant without no road map. You can imagine that your individual efforts over a long time, from making comprehensive and hard hitting risks for your master, for every success he enjoys today, was thrown to trash bins simply because a story was fabricated because he finds you unfit to be empowered and didn’t want you to be successful in life.

For any in Imo State and Okigwe Zone that might want to come out and challenge Distinguished Senator, Athan Achonu’s future political ambitions. My question to you is, “how many young people have you built in a manner that Agu OTU Aka is doing today?

For me, he has proven a record that even most Governors never did and truly he understands that empowering people around him is not a casual act, but must be a comprehensive and continuous process with a means to reviewing effectiveness and reassurance to his followers.

Indeed, I must say thank you Sir, for you have been the only Imo political Leader that has rewarded every extraordinary achievement from ordinary people not minding their class or where they are coming from; you are a true Leader the Nigerian Youth seek for.