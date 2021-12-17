IPOB Members Take Oath Of Allegiance, Insist On Kanu’s Freedom

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Cyprus have called for the immediate release of their leader Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Some young persons were inducted into the group after they took an oath of allegiance at a local venue in Limassol, a city in the southern coast of Cyprus, News Reports Indicate.

IPOB has however denied reports describing its activities as that of a terrorist organization, saying it is fighting for the freedom of the southeasterners amid worsening insecurity in the region.

A now-deleted tweet stated, “Yesterday 12 December 2021, IPOB in Limassol Cyprus led by our great leader Nnamdi Kanu administered oaths of allegiance to our new members”.

IPOB followers are said to have been active in Cyprus through social media posts and public demonstrations, where young men and women often display flags, chant freedom slogans, and sing peace songs.

It was reported that in May 2020, Greek Cypriot immigration officers rounded up asylum seekers from their places of residence on the island (Biafra agitators), with some complaining that they were being moved to a migrant camp under threats of deportation.

Kanu is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government.

Kanu was allegedly arrested in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria in June.