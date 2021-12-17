Uzodinma Presents 2022 Appropriation Bill Today

By Onyekachi Eze

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma will today, Friday December 17, 2021 present the 2022 appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh made this known during yesterday plenary.

He announced that in accordance to the Nigerian constitution, and by the powers vested on the legislature, the Governor will be guest of the House of Assembly in fulfillment of the constitutional provision.

In view of that, Lawmakers and Legislative staff were enjoined to be seated on time before the arrival of the Chief Executive of the State to the House.

It would be recalled that Governor Uzodinma presented the 2021 estimated budget to the House titled, “Budget of wealth creation”.

The 2021 budget was to a tone of N346BN.

Indications are rife that the 2022appropriation bill would address many lapses in some sectors, especially areas of skills, entrepreneurship and employment of many unemployed Imo youths.

Other critical area that may be given a deep concentration in the budget is security.

Given the dwindling of security situation in the State, the Executive may have broad plans to addressing the matter, and cases that needed renovation as result to recent security menace tackled.

On the foregoing, Imolites await what the 2022 Budget content would look like for a prosperous fiscal year.