Oil Bunkerer Burnt To Death In Ngor Okpala

Tragedy struck on Wednesday, in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, when a young man suspected to deal on illegal oil tapping, mysteriously caught fire and burnt to death.

According to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Umueme, in Obike community in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Trumpeta gathered that the man who was carrying some Gallons of Oil on his motorcycle, suddenly fell down after ran off the road, and oil which spilled on his motorcycle ignited an inferno, which caught the man, and his cloths burnt like fire wood.

“Such Oil Bunkerers are frequently sighted in our area here. But this time, this man without even anybody pursuing him fell down as his motor cycle skideded off the road, and the fuel he was carrying caught fire and that was all” a source told Trumpeta.

This Newspaper learnt that the unfortunate illegal Oil Dealer screamed with no help coming, as even the water poured on him as he burnt by good Samaritans could not stop the fire.

“Within minutes, he was roasted like chicken and since then the entire community has been shocked as the incident took every body by surprise”, another source volunteered.

Meanwhile, the Body of the man is still lying at the scene of the incident, as it has been difficult to identify him, as the fire destroyed every source of searching for his identity.

“Except the security operatives use the plate number of his motorcycle to identify him. That is if that is genuine he may not be identified” Trumpeta was told.