Appointment Is Not “Come And Eat” – Uzodimma •Gives New Commissioners Ministries

By Onyekachi Eze

A month after the confirmation of the eighteen Commissioner nominees by the Imo State House of Assembly, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, finally swore them in.

This followed several criticisms from the public, especially on the delayed inauguration and allocation of portfolios to the appointees.

It took place at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri.

Inaugurating them, Governor Uzodimma charged them to see their appointment as a call to serve Imo people.

Uzodimma disclosed that being called into the State Executive Council doesn’t mean a call to come and eat, rather, a call to work selflessly.

“It’s infantile assumption that appointment into public office is to come and eat. It is all about coming to work”.

The newly sworn-in Exco members were further enjoined to write their names in gold, through their sincere services to the State, adding that he is willing and able to hit the ground running with their eyes firmly on the ball.

The State Governor further disclosed that he took his time in selecting them, because he needed the best.

Uzodimma further told them, “You must understand the vision and mission of the Government you are serving. Our priority has always been to play Governance over politics. Your primary responsibility is service and Governance, and not politicking. Concentrate on working with me to share prosperity to our people. We have made appreciable progress in all sectors; Due process is now in place”.

Speaking further, the Imo number one citizen revealed his focus on developing the rural areas.

The Commissioners and their newly assigned Ministries are;

Prof. EJC Duru (Environment), Dr. Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna (Health), Prof. Sylvester Ifunanya Okorondu (Education), Dr. Anthony Christian Mgbeahuruike (Livestock), Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi (Land Survey), Barr. Rex Anunobi (Transport), Lady Dr. Love Ineh (Housing), Hon. Mrs. Ruby Emele (Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs).

Others are; Mrs. Simon Ebegbulem (Commerce & Industry), Chief Dr. Okey Anukwuem. Special Duties, Chief Ford Ozumba (Labour /Productivity), Lady Ann Dozie (Power/Water Resources), Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah (Petroleum),Hon. Stanley C Obidiegwu (Special Projects), Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji (Homeland Security/ Vigilante Affairs), Dr. Elias Emedom (Mines/ Solid Minerals),Dr. Berth Okorochukwu (Agriculture), Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim (Humanitarian Affairs).