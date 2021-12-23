Imo Workers Await Uzodinma’s “13th Month” Salary Promise

Tunji Adedeji

Three days after Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma announced plans to pay 13th month salary as end of year bonus to workers , Civil Servants under the state workforce have expressed worries , saying they await the first citizen’s promise.

A civil servant, in the Ministry of Finance, who pleaded anonymity, appealed to Gov Uzodinma to keep to his promises because Imo workers don’t want to wait in vain.

The source lamented that some workers in the mainstream-ministries and parastatals have not even received their December salaries as we speak.

She said I doubt the possibility of workers receiving the 13th month salary bonus soon but this year Christmas Celebration will be more and much appreciated if the payment is made soon.”

Recall that Gov Uzodinma had announced that the verified 43,000 workers without issues will never be owed salaries by this government because they do not regard payment of salary as achievement by any Governor, the worker deserves his wage.

Uzodimma said that efforts were ongoing to elevate deserving civil servants and all outstanding payment of salaries and pensions would soon be cleared.