IMHA Committee On Works, Housing Inaugurated .As Nwaneri Thumbs Up For Uzodimma Over Articulated 2022 Fiscal Year Budget

By Onyekachi Eze

Following the recently constituted standing committees of the Imo State House of Assembly by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Kennedy Ibeh, during Monday, December 20, 2021 plenary session, that of the Works and Housing have been inaugurated and swung into action immediately.

Inaugurating the Committee in his House of Assembly office on Tuesday, the Chairman, and Chief Whip of the House, who represents Oru East State Constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri attributed Works and Housing as an important Committee given by what they represent in every Government.

He assured Imolites, and his constituents the best, in relation to effective oversight functions from his new found Committee of the House.

Nwaneri envisaged that both Ministries (Works/Housing) will perfectly function better than they were, especially with the efforts expected from the Commissioners messrs; Ralph Nwosu and Love Ineh, respectively.

He described the Commissioners as ardent believers of the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s 3R mantra, as such, would work in compliance to the mandate of effecting quality work and Housing for Ndi Imo.

The soft spoken Nwaneri added, not only that the Works and Housing Ministries would deliver jobs as mapped out in the proposed 2022 appropriation budget, but they would be adequately checkmated by his Committee for quality.

Similarly, the Oru East Lawmaker has commended the Governor for the successful budget presentation and the context of the appropriation Bill.

Nwaneri described the 2022 budget estimate as a grassroot budget, and indeed the People’s budget.

Speaking on the percentage allocated to Ministries of Works and Housing, Hon Nwaneri said it was favourable considering the Governor’s desires of tackling roads network in rural areas.

Chigozie Nwaneri recalled that before Uzodimma’s emergence, Imo had witnessed poorly executed roads construction, which the present Government has corrected by engaging best hands, hinged on quality.

“The budget presented by the Governor was key. I see it as a community development budget. Imo State had witnessed bad roads construction in the past, but currently, quality work is the trademark in the 3R mantra. That is what this Committee is out and ready to ensure its full compliance”.

“Before, it was an era of pot holes; roads destroy in barely six months after construction, but ever since Uzodimma came onboard, the difference is clear”, said Nwaneri.

He maintained that the contract agreement will be followed to the latter without looking behind.

Hence, Nwaneri assured Imolites of a better, human and infrastructural advancement in the year 2022.

The Committee comprise; Honorables; Paul Emeziem and Philip Ejiogu, with Mrs Helen Emere as the Clerk.