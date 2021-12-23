Uche Nwosu Mother’s Burial Unite Imo Politicians •Okorocha, Ihedioha, Iwuala, Others Storm Nkwerre

By Onyekachi Eze

The burial ceremony of the mother of the 2019 Imo Governorship candidate for the Action Alliance, AA, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, and son in-law to Ex Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has come and gone, but not without leaving memories behind.

The funeral ceremony of Late Ezinne Jemaimah Adanweze Nwosu, aged 78, was a colourful one, as Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre LGA of the State was beehive of activities.

One of the interesting sights was the presence of political gladiators from far and near.

Trumpeta Correspondent who monitored the event noted the full participation of shakers and movers of Imo State politics across board.

Apart from the former first family in Imo, now Senator representing Orlu zone in the Senate, Rochas Okorocha, another prominent figure whose presence was recognized was the immediate Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and his entourage.

The PDPs Ihedioha accompanied by the SGI, Barr Uche Onyeaguocha and other cabinet members who served under his eight months stay in Imo Douglas House, Owerri.

Also present was the State Party Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. John Iwuala and his State Exco, well seated.

This Newspaper keenly noticed a warm pleasantry among the political bigwigs drawn across party lines who graced the burial of Nwosu’s mother, yesterday.

Present members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Honourables; Ngozi Obiefule, Arthur Egwim, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, Johnson Duru were spotted.

It would be recalled that since the last political tussle in the State, that saw the sack of Chief Ihedioha, through the Supreme Court that enthroned the APCs, Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor, they have not met in such an elaborate function.

It could be said that Nwosu mother’s exit unified Imo politicians.

The gathering went further to question the perceived political differences in the State if they could converge, dine and wine together in such a brotherly manner.

Feelers has it that due to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s pattern of politics, necessitated the mammoth crowd irrespective of party inclination.

Meanwhile, while at the funeral service, Owelle Rochas Okorocha advocated for peace in the State.

He preached for calm and for an abrupt stop in incessant killings in the State.

According to the former Governor, the masses have the sole right to change leadership in the State and the Country by 2023 if they feel under governed or under-represented with the use of their votes.

Okorocha pleaded that life is sacred and as such, no one should kill or destroy properties.

The bereaved son of the family, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who acknowledged the presence of his guests for coming to sympathize with them while at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire for the requiem service, prayed for the repose of his dear mom.

Other dignitaries present were; The CEO, Cubana Groups, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) Chairman, Imospeed, Amb. Andrew Amaechi, Rescue Mission loyalists, among others too numerous to mention.