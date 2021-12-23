WAHALA: Past State Exco Members, Former Appointees Shun Imo APC Rally .Lament of Shabby Treatment, Abandonment By Gov.

By Okey Alozie

A good number of frontline politicians in All Progressive Congress, APC Imo State chapter, especially members of the immediate past State Executive were not physically seen during the party’s rally held at Heros square, new Owerri Wednesday 22nd of December 2021.

Our roving reporter who covered the event observed that the rally was “boycotted” by aggrieved party members who are no longer happy with the way they alleged the Governor, Hope Uzodinma is handling the affairs of the party in the State.

The past Exco members alleged that they were not paid for nearly two years until they vacated office few months ago.

The Governor as we gathered promised to pay them a week before the congress and as soon as the congress was concluded, the Governor closed his door and right now the immediate past APC State Exco members are in pains over the ill-treatment meted on them by the Governor.

The unpaid Exco members have taken their protest to Abuja, Trumpeta learnt.

One of the aggrieved members who spoke to our reporter but pleaded that his name should not be mentioned on script regretted why Governor Uzodinma should abandon the past Exco and decided to pay huge amount of salary to the new exco members led by Dr Macdonald Ebere.

Those who were shortchanged at the congress from ward, LGA to the State levels could not show their face as we also gathered from a reliable source.

Another aggrieved group that did not show up are members of the cabinet that were dropped.

After announcing the names of new Commissioners, Imo APC began to fall apart as those who were not favoured in the new cabinet reshuffle became very angry and planned to carpet cross to the opposition parties.

One of the Groups, the Coalition group already have started planning to join another party, preferably PDP.

The only group that were physically seen at the rally was CampHope and no other group as we observed at Heros square.

While at the rally, the aspirants and their supporters came out to show capacity, former OCDA general manager, Hon Engr Innocent Ikpamezie took the centre stage and was able to move round to signal Mbaike people that he will be coming out for federal constituency job in 2023.

Other aspirants and their supporters came out too with their banners to create serious awareness campaign.