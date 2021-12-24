COMMENDATIONS AS OZB FETES CONSTITUENTS

The Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo (OZB) has assured the people of Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Nwangele Federal Constituency that their interests and the interest of ordinary Nigerians will continue to override any personal or partisan interests in the course of his legislative career.

Ozurigbo who was the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and currently represents the NINN Constituency in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly stated this during a Christmas party/interactive meeting he had with his constituents at the beautifully set The Place Event Center in Owerri, the State capital.

Reiterating his commitment to meeting the infrastructural needs of his constituency, the youthful politician affirmed his readiness to attract at least, one project to every ward in the constituency. He reeled out some of the completed and ongoing projects which he attracted to the Constituency in the last two years of his stay in the House of Representatives. These projects include; construction and rehabilitation of roads, construction and renovation of classroom blocks, civic centers, installation of solar street lights, donation of transformers, solar and mechanized boreholes, etc.

On job creation and wealth creation, he has facilitated over 500 million Naira worth of agric loans to his constituents, sponsored skill acquisition programs and gave startup and bailout capital to small scale enterprises within and outside his constituency. The unprecedented OZB Empowerment Series is currently on its sixth season, and over a thousand of mostly youthful constituents have benefited from the empowerment programs.

Within the period, he has sponsored a total of eight people oriented and good governance promoting bills and motions on the floor of the National Assembly.

“My loyalty is to you, my constituents and within the period under review I have brought to the floor of the House bills and motions that I believe will directly impact positively on my people and promote good governance for the people of Nigeria. My bills include the Bill for the Establishment of Federal College of Health and Management Sciences, Amaigbo.”

In their responses, the constituents praised the legislator for redefining legislation within a very short time in the House and making himself highly accessible to the people.

The former Chairman of Nwangele LGA, Hon. Chizobam O. Chizobam said that the youthful federal legislator has; “shown capacity and built capacity within his period in the House” and urged continued support for him.

The meeting which had political leaders from different political Parties from his Constituency, including of the All Progressives Congress, People’s Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Action Alliance was unanimous in their adoption of OZB’s legislative roadmap for the NINN Constituency