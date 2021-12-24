Ahead 2023: Emeka Ihedioha, Rescue Mission In Hot Romance

In what appears to be a political romance in Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and the political family of Owelle Rochas Okorocha seem to have commence a relationship.

The relationship, from what Trumpeta learnt may not be unconnected to the coming 2023 election.

The suspected fresh relationship became open on Wednesday at the Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre when former governor, Ihedioha was spotted at the event.

There has been unconfirmed reports about Okorocha and his political family known as Rescue Mission, moving over to the PDP for next general election.

Further permutations also have it that in a bid to stop Uzodinma having another tenure in Government House Owerri, an alliance between Okorocha and Ihedioha is brewing up. It was suspected that should the political marriage works out, a partnership will see them field candidates that will stop Uzodinma in next general election.

Ihedioha’s condolence visit to Nwosu further confirms the coming political marriage with the Rescue Mission political family.