Son In-laws Arrest; See What Okorocha said About Uzodimma

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha Okorocha who represents Imo West at the senate on Sunday accused the state governor , Senator Hope Uzodinma of framing up something against Uche Nwosu, because of his “non-performance.

Okorocha who stated this while addressing journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital urged the police to free his son-in-law or take him to court within the next 24 hours as enshrined in the constitution.

He said that Uzodinma had not hidden his hatred against him and the members of his household.

The ex-governor while narrating the ordeal faced by his family, he said “Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church for an outing service, when a group of men in police uniform while the sermon was ongoing, started shooting. In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and they tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate.

“They were identified as policemen from Imo State Government house by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial. I got CP who said that IGP approved his arrest.

“The shock of such arrest without warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arrest. I don’t know what they framed up. IGP could only do this on high-level misinformation from Hope Uzodinma. Over one hundred gunshots to arrest Uche Nwosu. What kind of ruthless behavior on an innocent citizen of Nigeria.

Uzodinma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on. Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo State or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state. Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu. Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo State. Hundreds of citizens are been killed in this state.”

He said that though, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Hussaini, had confirmed that Nwosu was being held in police custody, he had yet to establish contact with his son-in-law, since he was arrested.

He accused police operatives who arrested his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, pushed his wife, Nkechi, down and tore the clothes of his first daughter, Uloma.

The ex-governor said that he was waiting on the governor to name the sponsors of the insecurity in the state on January 3 or take responsibility for the killings in the state.